Meta says its new AI models on par with OpenAI, Anthropic

SAN FRANCISCO

Meta has unveiled two new “frontier” artificial intelligence models called Wonder and Wonder Full, which the company claims perform at a level comparable to that of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude.



“Muse Spark was our first family of models, and now Muse Wonder is a much larger and more advanced class of models that brings us to the frontier,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on X.



Zuckerberg has pushed Meta to compete with leading AI labs, particularly OpenAI and Anthropic over the past year or so amid a race to win over customers and diversify beyond advertising, which has historically been its main source of revenue.



In June 2025, the company made a $14 billion investment in Scale AI, an AI startup based in San Francisco, and poached its co-founder Alexandr Wang as part of the deal.



Meta launched its Spark model in April, marking a departure from its open-source model known as Llama, which lagged behind the rest of the industry.



The new models can soon be used in Meta’s new personal agent app, known as Muse, for paid subscribers only.



In a blog post, Meta touted so-called benchmarking data from an independent firm called Artificial Analysis that appears to show that Meta’s newest Wonder models outperform its own previous models, Spark, as well as various models developed by Anthropic, OpenAI and Google.



Artificial Analysis’s website shows that Wonder is also among the most expensive models.



In July, the Facebook and Instagram maker said its spending on AI-related investments could reach $145 billion this year.



The company has more than 3.6 billion daily active users around the world.