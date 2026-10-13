IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

BANGKOK
IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its 2026 growth forecast for Türkiye to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent, while keeping its projection for next year unchanged at 3.6 percent.

The forecasts appeared in the October World Economic Outlook, released on Oct. 13 during the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok. The previous estimates were published in July.

The fund expects Türkiye’s annual-average consumer inflation to reach 31.2 percent in 2026 and 26.5 percent in 2027.

Its year-end inflation forecasts stand at 29.9 percent and 23.7 percent, respectively.

Türkiye’s current account deficit is projected at 2.9 percent of gross domestic product this year, narrowing to 2.4 percent in 2027.

The unemployment rate is forecast at 8.2 percent this year and 8.3 percent next year.

Globally, the IMF raised its 2026 growth forecast to 3.1 percent from 3 percent in July, while maintaining its 2027 estimate at 3.4 percent. It expects global inflation to reach 4.7 percent this year before easing to 4.1 percent next year.

The fund said growth was becoming increasingly uneven, with countries benefiting from investment in artificial intelligence performing better than many energy-importing and lower-income economies.

It warned that prolonged or escalating conflict in the Middle East could keep energy and food prices high, weakening growth and adding to inflation pressures.

Higher government borrowing costs and renewed trade tensions also posed risks.

The IMF urged governments to strengthen public finances and ensure that support for households facing higher food and energy costs remained temporary and targeted.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb
LATEST NEWS

  1. US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

    US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

  2. MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

    MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

  3. India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

    India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

  4. Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

    Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

  5. Municipalities union set to elect new leader

    Municipalities union set to elect new leader
Recommended
US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb
Minister calls for closer EU funding ties

Minister calls for closer EU funding ties
IEA sees diesel supply squeeze lasting into 2027

IEA sees diesel supply squeeze lasting into 2027
Türkiye moves to speed fund repayments

Türkiye moves to speed fund repayments
Agricultural producer prices fall further in September

Agricultural producer prices fall further in September
Bolat reports progress on customs union update

Bolat reports progress on customs union update
IMF urges action on debt as borrowing costs rise

IMF urges action on debt as borrowing costs rise
WORLD India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

Rescuers dragged out 13 dead children from India’s Ganges River after an overloaded boat capsized en route to a Hindu festival, officials said on Oct. 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the “deeply painful” tragedy.
ECONOMY US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

U.S. annual inflation rose to 3.7 percent in September, exceeding forecasts as higher fuel prices drove the increase, while core inflation also topped expectations, official data showed on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe will take its good domestic form into a demanding Champions League test on Oct. 14 when the Turkish Süper Lig club faces Aston Villa at Villa Park.
﻿