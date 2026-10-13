Touristic Eastern Express to make 70 trips in 2026-2027 winter season

ANKARA

The Touristic Eastern Express is designed to combine long-distance rail travel with sightseeing stops at destinations along its route from Ankara to Kars. (DHA Photo)

Türkiye’s Touristic Eastern Express will make 70 trips between Ankara and Kars during the 2026-2027 winter season, offering passengers a chance to explore the country’s historical sites, cultural heritage and landscapes along the route, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

The train will run 35 services in each direction, with Ankara-Kars journeys scheduled from Dec. 21 to March 10, 2027, and return services from Kars to Ankara operating between Dec. 23 and March 12, 2027, Uraloğlu said in a written statement.

Trains departing from the capital Ankara in central Türkiye will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while services from the eastern province of Kars will depart on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The final Ankara-Kars journey will take place on March 10, with the last return service scheduled for March 12.

The Touristic Eastern Express is designed to combine long-distance rail travel with sightseeing stops at destinations along its route. Trains traveling from Ankara to Kars will stop in Erzincan and Erzurum, while those heading back to Ankara will make sightseeing stops in İliç, Divriği and Sivas.

The stops will allow passengers to visit locations known for their historical and cultural significance while traveling across central and eastern Anatolia, Uraloğlu said.

The train will feature sleeper and dining cars. Each sleeper car will have 10 compartments, with two beds in each compartment, providing accommodation for 20 passengers per car. A dining car will also serve passengers during the journey.

Individual ticket sales for the new season will begin on Oct. 26 through the sales channels of TCDD Taşımacılık, Türkiye’s state railway passenger transport operator, according to the minister.

Rising to fame through social media and travel photography, the seasonal service has become a popular option for travelers seeking to experience Anatolia by rail, particularly during the winter months, when the route offers views of snow-covered landscapes and opportunities to explore destinations along the way.

Since its debut in 2019, the Touristic Eastern Express has brought together people of all ages and nationalities with the unique nature and culture of Anatolia. In its 2025-2026 season, the route welcomed more than 10,000 passengers with a total of 60 round-trip services.