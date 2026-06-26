Sleep close to 9 hours, sports at just 12 minutes: Türkiye’s daily routine study

ANKARA

While people in Türkiye averaged nearly nine hours of sleep a day in 2025, they dedicated just 12 minutes to sports and fitness, an official time-use study revealed on June 26.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) published the study outlining how the country’s residents distribute their 24-hour day among various activities, marking the third iteration of a research series previously conducted in 2006 and 2015.

The research indicated that individuals aged 10 and older spend an average of eight hours and 55 minutes sleeping, making it the most time-consuming activity of the day.

Time devoted to sleep averaged 8 hours and 41 minutes on weekdays, stretching to nine hours and 28 minutes over the weekend.

Sleep was followed by eating and other personal care routines for three hours and 15 minutes, employment-related activities (including time spent at work and job hunting) for two hours and 25 minutes and household and family care for two hours and 22 minutes.

Notably, the study revealed a distinct gender disparity: Women dedicate three hours more per day to domestic chores and childcare than men.

Conversely, sports emerged as the activity with the lowest daily engagement, commanding just 12 minutes of the day.

Walking and jogging ranked as the most prevalent physical activities, followed by football and gym workouts.

When contrasted with the 2015 study, the proportion of individuals playing football experienced a downturn, whereas volleyball witnessed a notable uptick.

Undoubtedly, the most critical shift over this 10-year interim lies in the contrast between traditional print media consumption and social media engagement.

Compared to the 2015 results, 2025 saw the sharpest surge in the percentage of individuals spending time on social media platforms, skyrocketing from 33.9 percent in 2015 to 71.7 percent in 2025.

In stark contrast, the most pronounced decline was observed in reading newspapers, magazines and similar publications, with the participation rate plummeting from 39.4 percent down to 20.1 percent.