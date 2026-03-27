SİYAD Awards honor Türkiye’s best films of 2025

SİYAD Awards honor Türkiye’s best films of 2025

ISTANBUL
SİYAD Awards honor Türkiye’s best films of 2025

The 58th edition of the Turkish Cinema Writers Association (SİYAD) celebrated the pinnacle of Turkish cinema by honoring the best films of 2025.

 

Emine Yıldırım’s “Gündüz Apollon Gece Athena” (Apollo by Day, Athena by Night) won four awards, while Gürcan Keltek’s “Yeni Şafak Solarken” (New Dawn Fades) and Pelin Esmer’s “O da Bir Şey mi” (Is That a Big Deal?) each earned three accolades.

 

At the ceremony, held in 19 categories, “Gündüz Apollon Gece Athena” received the awards for Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Barış Gönenen and the Giovanni Scognamillo Fantastic Film Award.

 

“Yeni Şafak Solarken” earned Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Music, while “O da Bir Şey mi” led to Pelin Esmer’s lead actress, Merve Asya Özgür, winning the Cahide Sonku Best Actress Award, and İpek Bilgin taking Best Supporting Actress.

 

Ahmet Rıfat Şungar won Best Actor for Gecenin Kıyısı (Edge of the Night), and Barış Gönenen’s supporting role in “Gündüz Apollon Gece Athena” earned him Best Supporting Actor.

 

In the Best Domestic Film Released on Digital Platforms category, Aybüke Avcı’s “Domates, Biber, Depresyon” (Tomato, Pepper, Depression) was recognized, while documentary awards went to Orhan Eskiköy for “Ev” (House) and Çağla Gillis for “E Blok, Daire 5” (Block E, No. 5).

 

The Best Short Film award went to “Kirpik” (Eyelash), and the Ahmet Uluçay Hope Award was presented to Toprak Işık for “Yaşarım Bence (Müzisyen Olan Değil)” (I Live, I Guess [Not the Musician]).

 

The ceremony also honored Biket İlhan and Selma Güneri with lifetime achievement awards, while Susma Bitsin received the Service to Cinema Award.

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