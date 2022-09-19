Six more ships carrying grain leave Ukraine: Ankara

ANKARA

Six more ships carrying grain have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

Within the scope of the deal, six more ships loaded with grain departed from Ukraine on Sept. 19, the ministry said in its statement.

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports for the export of Ukrainian grain, which had stuck for months due to the Russia-Ukraine war that started on Feb. 24.

Around 20 million tons of grain were stuck in Ukraine as a result of the blockade imposed by Russia on Ukrainian ports after the start of the war.

The deal aimed to create safe Black Sea shipping corridors to export Ukraine’s desperately needed agricultural products.

Over 100 ships carrying over 2.5 million tons of food have arrived in Türkiye from Ukraine since the establishment of the grain corridor on Aug. 1.