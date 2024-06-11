Singapore Airline offers pay to victims of severe turbulence

Singapore Airlines said on Tuesday it has offered $10,000 compensation to passengers who suffered minor injuries on a flight hit by violent turbulence last month and will discuss higher payouts with those more badly hurt.

A 73-year-old British man died and several other passengers and crew onboard flight SQ321 from London suffered skull, brain and spine injuries during the terrifying high-altitude ordeal.

The pilots diverted the Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew to Bangkok, where the injured were taken to hospitals.

The airline said it had sent out emails offering $10,000 in compensation to passengers who sustained minor injuries during the incident.

"For those who sustained more serious injuries... we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel well and ready to do so," the airline said.

"Passengers medically assessed as having sustained serious injuries, requiring long-term medical care, and requesting financial assistance are offered an advance payment of $25,000 to address their immediate needs.”

"This will be part of the final compensation that these passengers will receive."

Under the Montreal Convention, airlines are liable for damgages for the injury or death of passengers while on an airplane.

Singpore's Transport Ministry has said a sudden 54-meter altitude drop caused unbelted passengers on the flight to be thrown violently inside the cabin.

The investigation team included experts from the TSIB, the US National Transportation Safety Board, the US Federal Aviation Administration and the plane's manufacturer Boeing.

