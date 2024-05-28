Shutterbugs capture stunning views from Nemrut peak

BITLIS

Nature photographers recently captured breathtaking images of Nemrut Crater Lake and Caldera from the summit of Mount Nemrut in the eastern province of Bitlis.

Nemrut Crater Lake, which received the Excellence Award in the European Distinguished Destinations (EDEN) Project, is the world’s second-largest crater lake. The caldera is a popular year-round destination, offering stunning views that change with the seasons.

These natural landmarks, renowned for their captivating beauty, are major attractions, drawing thousands of local and foreign tourists each year.

The lake and surrounding area are especially popular among nature photographers, who trek to the summit at an altitude of 2,700 meters to capture its unique landscape.

Oktay Subaşı, one of the nature photographers who participated in the summit trek, described the challenging two-hour climb through the snowy terrain.

“The beautiful view we saw at the summit took all our tiredness away,” he said. “Nemrut Caldera is one of the most beautiful places to see in Türkiye. When we reached the summit, we were greeted by its magnificent beauty, with many endemic plant species and rich fauna and flora in terms of various wild animals, birds and butterflies.”

İskender Selçuk, another photographer, emphasized the captivating aspect of the crater.

“The summit hike was tiring but enjoyable,” Selçuk noted. “Nemrut Crater has a fascinating aspect, and it is a place everyone should visit.”

Meanwhile, drone pilot and nature photographer Hakan Okay highlighted the natural and touristic appeal of Nemrut Caldera.

“Nemrut Caldera stands out with both its natural beauty and touristic charm. The clear waters of the lake and the surrounding greenery offer a unique experience for nature lovers,” he said. “In winter, the snow-covered region takes on a fairytale-like appearance, perfect for photographers.”

Okay also mentioned the region’s rich biodiversity, including various plant species and wildlife, making it “a prime location for nature observers and ecotourism enthusiasts.”

The hot springs and steam chimneys around the crater are unique natural formations,” he added. “Nemrut Crater Lake and Caldera offer excellent opportunities for those seeking adventure and tranquility.”

Mount Nemrut, a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site famous for its majestic statues of god and offering a mesmerizing view at sunrise and sunset, also makes up the final stop of the “Commagene Destination” sightseeing route, which tours the riches of Türkiye’s cultural tourism in the eastern province of Adıyaman.