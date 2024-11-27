'Shipping costs to be added to imported goods’ value'

'Shipping costs to be added to imported goods’ value'

ANKARA
Shipping costs to be added to imported goods’ value

Türkiye has introduced new regulations impacting purchases from abroad via mail or express cargo, with an updated article significantly altering how product valuation and customs processes will be handled.

According to the amendment, the cost of shipping goods to Türkiye will now be factored into the total value of the products. This means that transportation expenses incurred until the port or place of entry in Türkiye will be included in the customs value.

The updated regulation authorizes the Trade Ministry to set forth the rules and procedures for implementing these changes.

Additionally, the regulation comes after an August change that lowered the tax-free shopping limit for international purchases from 150 euros to 30 euros, while also increasing customs taxes on goods ordered from abroad by 66 to 100 percent.

Once the new rule goes into effect in 30 days, buyers of products exceeding 30 euros in total value — including shipping costs — will need to engage customs consultancy services to complete the necessary customs procedures.

Companies engaged in fast cargo transportation may also act as indirect representatives using customs brokers, granted they meet specific criteria set by postal administrations and the Trade Ministry.

The new measures aim to streamline and tighten control over cross-border e-commerce and mail shipments, ensuring compliance with Türkiye's customs laws.

import,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Black Friday deals target inflation-weary US consumers

'Black Friday' deals target inflation-weary US consumers
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Black Friday' deals target inflation-weary US consumers

    'Black Friday' deals target inflation-weary US consumers

  2. China's aging population fuels 'silver economy' boom

    China's aging population fuels 'silver economy' boom

  3. Australia passes law banning children from social media

    Australia passes law banning children from social media

  4. Putin threatens Kiev with new hypersonic missile

    Putin threatens Kiev with new hypersonic missile

  5. Georgia delays EU bid until 2028 amid post-election crisis

    Georgia delays EU bid until 2028 amid post-election crisis
Recommended
Black Friday deals target inflation-weary US consumers

'Black Friday' deals target inflation-weary US consumers
Chinas aging population fuels silver economy boom

China's aging population fuels 'silver economy' boom
Foreign trade gap continues to narrow

Foreign trade gap continues to narrow

Central Bank aims to lower interest rate to 21 pct by next year-end

Central Bank aims to lower interest rate to 21 pct by next year-end
Türkiye aiming for carbon neutrality in 30 years: Energy minister

Türkiye aiming for carbon neutrality in 30 years: Energy minister
Brazil reins in public spending by $12 bln

Brazil reins in public spending by $12 bln

Trump tariff talk spurs global jitters, preparations

Trump tariff talk spurs global jitters, preparations
WORLD Australia passes law banning children from social media

Australia passes law banning children from social media

In a milestone decision, Australia’s Senate on Thursday passed laws to ban children and teenagers from using social media, in the first such decision by any government across the globe.

ECONOMY Black Friday deals target inflation-weary US consumers

'Black Friday' deals target inflation-weary US consumers

The annual Black Friday shopping day has always been about finding the best deals, but this year retailers are preparing for a U.S. consumer more zealously fixated than ever on getting value for their money.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿