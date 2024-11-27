'Shipping costs to be added to imported goods’ value'

ANKARA

Türkiye has introduced new regulations impacting purchases from abroad via mail or express cargo, with an updated article significantly altering how product valuation and customs processes will be handled.

According to the amendment, the cost of shipping goods to Türkiye will now be factored into the total value of the products. This means that transportation expenses incurred until the port or place of entry in Türkiye will be included in the customs value.

The updated regulation authorizes the Trade Ministry to set forth the rules and procedures for implementing these changes.

Additionally, the regulation comes after an August change that lowered the tax-free shopping limit for international purchases from 150 euros to 30 euros, while also increasing customs taxes on goods ordered from abroad by 66 to 100 percent.

Once the new rule goes into effect in 30 days, buyers of products exceeding 30 euros in total value — including shipping costs — will need to engage customs consultancy services to complete the necessary customs procedures.

Companies engaged in fast cargo transportation may also act as indirect representatives using customs brokers, granted they meet specific criteria set by postal administrations and the Trade Ministry.

The new measures aim to streamline and tighten control over cross-border e-commerce and mail shipments, ensuring compliance with Türkiye's customs laws.