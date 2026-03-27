Seven suspects detained for stealing personal data of 20 mln people

ISTANBUL

Authorities in Istanbul have detained seven suspects in a major cybercrime operation targeting a group of black hat hackers accused of stealing and storing the personal data of approximately 20 million people.

According to a statement from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the suspects were determined as part of an organized hacking network led by an individual, only identified by the initials G.C.G.

Investigators say the group infiltrated computer systems for malicious purposes and gained unauthorized access to sensitive databases, including some belonging to public institutions. The hackers allegedly compiled the stolen data into a digital “panel” and sold access to it.

Authorities also found that the group targeted so-called “dormant” bank accounts held abroad, transferring funds into their own accounts through cyber fraud.

In addition to large-scale personal data breaches, the suspects are believed to have obtained login credentials for multiple social media accounts.

Officials further revealed that the group stored identity verification photos, including images of individuals holding their ID cards, raising serious privacy and security concerns.