Serbia, Turkey eye stronger defense industry ties

  • November 26 2020 08:59:35

BELGRADE- Anadolu Agency
Serbia and Turkey are looking to improve defense industry ties, defense and diplomatic officials from both countries said on Nov. 25. 

A meeting in the capital Belgrade between Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic and Turkish Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç stressed the need for more cooperation in the field of equipment and modernization, said a Serbian Defense Ministry statement.

"This would be a solid basis for raising mutual interoperability to a higher level than shown in the previous joint participation in multinational exercises, exchange of participants in various forms of education and training, as well as strengthening the overall operational capabilities of the two armies," said the statement.

Strong relations between Serbia and Turkey undoubtedly help to preserve peace and stability both in the Western Balkans and globally, said Stefanovic.

Bilgic also expressed his conviction that bilateral cooperation will grow deeper and voiced agreement with Stefanovic on the most important areas of future joint activities.

