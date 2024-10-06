Syria applies to join BRICS, says ambassador

MOSCOW

Syria has submitted an application to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies, according to an announcement by the country’s ambassador to Moscow in an interview with Russian state television.

In his discussion with TASS, Bashar Jaafari expressed that Damascus is "deeply interested" in joining the bloc. "We have made a formal written request for membership,” he said.

Recently, Türkiye also expressed its bid to join BRICS.

The BRICS alliance was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2010. It has recently undergone an expansion and now includes Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has said it’s considering joining, and Azerbaijan and Malaysia have formally applied.

BRICS has a stated aim to amplify the voice of major emerging economies to counterbalance the Western-led global order. Its founding members have called for a fairer world order and the reform of international institutions such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.