Senior diplomats from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan meet in Islamabad

Senior diplomats from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan meet in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD
Senior diplomats from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan meet in Islamabad

Senior officials of the Pakistani, Saudi, Turkish, and Egyptian foreign ministries met Tuesday in Islamabad in a follow-up to a consultative meeting of the countries’ foreign ministers late last month, an official statement said.

Pakistan’s delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary Tahir Andrabi, while the Turkish delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklikaya, said a statement from Islamabad's Foreign Ministry.

Nazih El Naggari, Egypt’s assistant foreign minister, and Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al-Kabeer AlSaud, the Saudi Foreign Ministry’s director general, represented their countries.

Deliberations at the meeting will be submitted for consideration at a forthcoming meeting of the countries’ foreign ministers set for Friday in Antalya, Türkiye on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

A Türkiye-Egypt-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia foreign ministers' meeting was held in Islamabad on March 29 to discuss developments in the Middle East amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Hakan Fidan,

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