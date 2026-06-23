Sculptor’s F1 art receives exhibition offer from UK

ESKİŞEHİR

Turkish metal sculptor Taylan Türkmen has created a 450-kilogram Formula 1-inspired vehicle sculpture after a 5.5-month process, earning an invitation to display the work at the British Grand Prix at the U.K.’s Silverstone Circuit.

A graduate of Anadolu University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, Türkmen discovered sculpture after completing his painting studies in 2016 and began creating works using discarded materials. Over time, he developed a distinctive style using wire, sheet metal and welding techniques, producing more than 150 pieces that have been exhibited in Türkiye and abroad, including in Qatar and Germany.

Türkmen’s latest work is part of his “Art Cars Series,” a collection exploring automobiles as artistic objects. The sculpture was designed with dimensions similar to a Formula 1 car, measuring 5.2 meters in length, 1.85 meters in width and 1.35 meters in height.

“After determining the dimensions, I built it piece by piece, welded it, cleaned it and finished it with varnish,” Türkmen said. “It is not a replica of an existing Formula 1 car and has no specific model. I only used Formula 1 vehicles as a reference for its size and wheels.”

The artist said the project was completed in 2026 after beginning in 2025 and will be followed by two additional works in the same series.

Türkmen said he received an offer to exhibit the sculpture at the British Grand Prix, scheduled for July 5, after sharing images of the work on social media. “We are still discussing the details, so nothing is finalized yet,” he said, noting that international circumstances had affected the planning process.

The sculpture is also expected to be displayed at Contemporary Istanbul, one of Türkiye’s major contemporary art events, in September. Türkmen added that he has also held discussions with officials regarding a possible exhibition during the 2027 Formula 1 season at Istanbul Park.