Scientists study rare dolphin infanticide in Marmara Sea

ISTANBUL

A rare case of dolphin infanticide has been documented in the Marmara Sea off the coast of Kınalıada, one of the Princes’ Islands in Istanbul, sparking scientific interest.

A scientific paper has been published analyzing the behavior, which is rarely observed in marine mammals worldwide.

Footage captured in August by diver Fibay Korkmaz shows an adult bottlenose dolphin repeatedly striking and ultimately killing a juvenile of the same species. The incident has been described as an unusual case of infanticide, a behavior seldom documented among marine mammals.

Arda Tonay of Istanbul University’s Faculty of Aquatic Science highlighted the significance of the footage.

“The video, although brief at 53 seconds, is an extremely rare observation of infanticide behavior in bottlenose dolphins. Such behaviors are often attributed to males, and the purpose is believed to be reproductive. By killing the calf, the male aims to stop the mother from lactating, thereby increasing the likelihood of mating with her,” Tonay explained.

The footage, initially shared on social media, was later obtained by scientists who subsequently published a detailed study.

“This is a critical record for the scientific community and global audience. Observing such behavior offers invaluable insights into marine mammal ecology,” Tonay added.

The Marmara Sea, a key habitat for dolphin species such as the bottlenose dolphin, harbor porpoise and common dolphin, continues to reveal unique marine mammal behaviors.

Tonay also noted a previous instance of behavior in which creatures had aided or protected others, recorded in the same region months earlier.

“The Marmara Sea is a part of the Turkish Straits System and a vital area for marine mammals,” he said. “Epimeletic behavior [helping a living or dead individual, trying to protect them], resembling mourning, has also been recorded in this region.'"