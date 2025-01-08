Scientists study rare dolphin infanticide in Marmara Sea

Scientists study rare dolphin infanticide in Marmara Sea

ISTANBUL
Scientists study rare dolphin infanticide in Marmara Sea

A rare case of dolphin infanticide has been documented in the Marmara Sea off the coast of Kınalıada, one of the Princes’ Islands in Istanbul, sparking scientific interest.

A scientific paper has been published analyzing the behavior, which is rarely observed in marine mammals worldwide.

Footage captured in August by diver Fibay Korkmaz shows an adult bottlenose dolphin repeatedly striking and ultimately killing a juvenile of the same species. The incident has been described as an unusual case of infanticide, a behavior seldom documented among marine mammals.

Arda Tonay of Istanbul University’s Faculty of Aquatic Science highlighted the significance of the footage.

“The video, although brief at 53 seconds, is an extremely rare observation of infanticide behavior in bottlenose dolphins. Such behaviors are often attributed to males, and the purpose is believed to be reproductive. By killing the calf, the male aims to stop the mother from lactating, thereby increasing the likelihood of mating with her,” Tonay explained.

The footage, initially shared on social media, was later obtained by scientists who subsequently published a detailed study.

“This is a critical record for the scientific community and global audience. Observing such behavior offers invaluable insights into marine mammal ecology,” Tonay added.

The Marmara Sea, a key habitat for dolphin species such as the bottlenose dolphin, harbor porpoise and common dolphin, continues to reveal unique marine mammal behaviors.

Tonay also noted a previous instance of behavior in which creatures had aided or protected others, recorded in the same region months earlier.

“The Marmara Sea is a part of the Turkish Straits System and a vital area for marine mammals,” he said. “Epimeletic behavior [helping a living or dead individual, trying to protect them], resembling mourning, has also been recorded in this region.'"

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  2. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  3. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  4. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

  5. Ministry revises tolerable pesticide residue limits in food items

    Ministry revises tolerable pesticide residue limits in food items
Recommended
Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Ministry revises tolerable pesticide residue limits in food items

Ministry revises tolerable pesticide residue limits in food items
Renowned violin virtuoso Ayla Erduran passes away at 90

Renowned violin virtuoso Ayla Erduran passes away at 90
Erzurum kicks off winter sports events

Erzurum kicks off winter sports events
Fidan reiterates call for two-state solution in Turkish Cyprus visit

Fidan reiterates call for two-state solution in Turkish Cyprus visit
Establishment of internationally recognized govt in Syria priority: Fidan

Establishment of internationally recognized gov't in Syria 'priority': Fidan
Türkiye establishes new body to tackle cyber threats

Türkiye establishes new body to tackle cyber threats
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿