Schools to compose national team anthem ahead of World Cup

Schools to compose national team anthem ahead of World Cup

ISTANBUL
Schools to compose national team anthem ahead of World Cup

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has announced a nationwide school-based anthem competition for the national football team ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

 

The initiative is launched in coordination with the Turkish Football Federation, Tekin said during a televised interview.

 

The competition will involve 105 fine arts high schools across the country, where approximately 20,000 students are currently enrolled.

 

Music teachers and students will collaborate to compose an original anthem intended to be performed during national team matches. Tekin noted that external artists may also contribute by mentoring participating schools, adding that the winning team could be invited to attend a national match.

 

The minister also addressed the recent adjustment to the schedule for Türkiye’s high school entrance exam (LGS). He explained that the original exam calendar had been set before the national team’s qualification status for the World Cup was confirmed.

 

Türkiye secured its place in the tournament after decisive victories over Romania and Kosovo in the qualifying rounds, earning enough points to advance and ending a 24-year absence from the World Cup.

 

Following the final qualifier, it was announced that the team’s opening World Cup match would take place early on the morning of June 14.

 

In response, the ministry consulted with officials and determined there were no legal or technical barriers to rescheduling the exam.

 

“To allow students to experience the excitement of the national match with their families, we brought the exam forward by one day,” Tekin said.

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