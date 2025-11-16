Scaffolding collapse at Istanbul metro construction kills worker

ISTANBUL

A construction accident at an Istanbul metro site left one worker dead and four others injured on Nov. 15, after scaffolding collapsed several floors below ground level in the central Beyoğlu district.

The incident occurred at a section of the Kabataş metro line works, where scaffolding on the minus-sixth floor suddenly gave way during concrete pouring.

Emergency crews from the fire department, medical services and police were dispatched to the scene.

Three workers managed to escape on their own, while two others were trapped under the fallen structure and were rescued by firefighters, local media reported.

All five were taken to nearby hospitals. One of them, 44-year-old Selahattin Erdoğan, died despite medical intervention, according to health officials.

Treatment for the remaining injured workers is ongoing.

Istanbul Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan, who visited the site, said the collapse occurred when the formwork gave way during concrete work.

He noted that three of the injured were able to walk out, while two were removed on stretchers. “There was no soil slip or structural collapse beyond the scaffolding failure,” he said.

An administrative investigation has been launched into the accident, according to the municipality’s statement.