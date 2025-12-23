Police detain 22 in corruption probe targeting Şile Municipality

Police detain 22 in corruption probe targeting Şile Municipality

ISTANBUL
Police detain 22 in corruption probe targeting Şile Municipality

Authorities in Istanbul have detained 22 people as part of an expanding corruption investigation into the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP)-run Şile Municipality, local media reported on Dec. 23.

The investigation focuses on allegations of “forming a criminal organization,” “extortion,” “bribery” and “rigging public tenders.”

Financial crimes police carried out the latest operation after reviewing phone records and financial transactions flagged in reports by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).

Prosecutors said evidence pointed to the involvement of 23 additional suspects in the alleged scheme. Of those, 22 were taken into custody during coordinated raids, while one suspect was already in prison.

The probe follows earlier arrests linked to the municipality.

Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı was detained on July 10 and formally arrested four days later. Four municipal officials were also jailed in the same investigation.

The Interior Ministry announced on July 16 that Kabadayı had been temporarily suspended from office.

Türkiye, detentions,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

    Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

  2. Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief

    Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief

  3. Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

    Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

  4. Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

    Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

  5. Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief

Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief
Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals
Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan

Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan
Anti-terror panel mulls over prolonging mandate

Anti-terror panel mulls over prolonging mandate
Türkiye captures senior ISIL figure on Afghan-Pakistan border

Türkiye captures senior ISIL figure on Afghan-Pakistan border
WORLD Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Palestinians in the war-town Gaza Strip experiences a renewed concern over possible displacement amid Israe continued attacks, with Israeli defense minister saying that the army will never leave all of Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye’s Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Dec. 23 that the country's minimum wage will increase to 28,075 Turkish Liras ($655) net per month starting Jan. 1, 2026.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿