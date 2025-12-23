Journalist, filmmaker detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have detained journalist Emrullah Erdinç and filmmaker and restaurant owner Umut Evirgen as part of a widening high-profile narcotics investigation in Istanbul, the prosecutor’s office has announced.

Erdinç was taken into custody to give a statement after evidence was obtained through technical surveillance and physical monitoring, local media reported.

Evirgen was detained at a performance venue where he had gone to watch a theater play starring his wife, actress Alina Boz. He was taken into custody on suspicion related to the same drug investigation, according to officials.

The latest detentions come amid a series of high-profile operations in recent weeks targeting figures from Türkiye’s media, entertainment and business circles.

Since October, prosecutors have carried out multiple waves of detentions and questioning involving journalists, television anchors, actors, singers and social media influencers.

The allegations primarily range from purchasing, possessing or using narcotics to drug manufacturing and trafficking.