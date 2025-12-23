Journalist, filmmaker detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

Journalist, filmmaker detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

ISTANBUL
Journalist, filmmaker detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

Turkish authorities have detained journalist Emrullah Erdinç and filmmaker and restaurant owner Umut Evirgen as part of a widening high-profile narcotics investigation in Istanbul, the prosecutor’s office has announced.

Erdinç was taken into custody to give a statement after evidence was obtained through technical surveillance and physical monitoring, local media reported.

Evirgen was detained at a performance venue where he had gone to watch a theater play starring his wife, actress Alina Boz. He was taken into custody on suspicion related to the same drug investigation, according to officials.

The latest detentions come amid a series of high-profile operations in recent weeks targeting figures from Türkiye’s media, entertainment and business circles.

Since October, prosecutors have carried out multiple waves of detentions and questioning involving journalists, television anchors, actors, singers and social media influencers.

The allegations primarily range from purchasing, possessing or using narcotics to drug manufacturing and trafficking.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

    Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

  2. Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief

    Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief

  3. Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

    Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

  4. Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

    Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

  5. Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief

Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief
Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals
Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan

Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan
Anti-terror panel mulls over prolonging mandate

Anti-terror panel mulls over prolonging mandate
Türkiye captures senior ISIL figure on Afghan-Pakistan border

Türkiye captures senior ISIL figure on Afghan-Pakistan border
Police detain 22 in corruption probe targeting Şile Municipality

Police detain 22 in corruption probe targeting Şile Municipality
WORLD Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Palestinians in the war-town Gaza Strip experiences a renewed concern over possible displacement amid Israe continued attacks, with Israeli defense minister saying that the army will never leave all of Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye’s Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Dec. 23 that the country's minimum wage will increase to 28,075 Turkish Liras ($655) net per month starting Jan. 1, 2026.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿