Anti-terror panel mulls over prolonging mandate

ANKARA

A parliamentary panel tasked to tackle political and legal aspects of the terror-free Türkiye project will convene for a 20th meeting, with the goal of launching efforts to draft a joint report on how to proceed in the next stages as well as prolonging its mandate.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission will meet under the leadership of Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Dec. 24.

The panel convenes after all political parties have submitted their reports to the parliament speaker, reflecting their takes and recommendations on the works of the commission. The panel’s next job will be to analyze all these reports and produce a joint report to be submitted to the government.

This report is expected to include political recommendations and proposals for legal amendments for the sustainability of the terror-free Türkiye project. It will also discuss the prolongation of the mandate of the panel for a couple of months more. Under normal conditions, its mandate would expire at the end of this year.

Before the meeting, exchanges between the political parties and parliament speaker have also intensified.

A delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) held separate visits to Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç and Parliament Speaker Kurtulmuş on Dec. 23.

After the meeting with the justice minister, DEM’s Mithat Sancar informed that the meeting was focused on the continuation of the terror-free Türkiye project and particularly on legal amendments proposed to this end.

There is already a comprehensive draft bill being discussed in parliament that overhauls the law on the execution of the sentences and other legislation.

The terror-free Türkiye project was launched late last year after a historic call by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, who kicked off a lengthy process for the disarmament and dissolution of PKK.

PKK did decide to give an end to its armed conflict against Türkiye after 40 years — through a decision they announced in May. A first group of PKK terrorists dropped and burned their weapons in July, and they later announced that they withdrew all their members from Türkiye to northern Iraq.