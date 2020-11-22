Saudi FM says relations with Turkey 'good, amicable'

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Nov. 21 that relations with Turkey as "good and amicable," according to a statement cited by Reuters.

The foreign minister, whose country is hosting the G20 summit in which Turkey attended, denied any form of informal boycott of Turkish products.

Demands to boycott Turkish products surfaced by Saudi and Emirati social media activists in October. However, such calls had less impact on Turkish products.

Closer to home, he confirmed Saudi Arabia continues to seek a solution to the dispute with Qatar, although, he stressed that an answer must "address legitimate security concerns."

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a land, sea, and air blockade, with the four states accusing Doha of supporting terrorist groups, an accusation vociferously denied by Qatar.