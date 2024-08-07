Şanlıurfa Museum draws over 1 mln visitors

ŞANLIURFA

Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum, housing unique artifacts from the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe, is a year-round destination for history and culture enthusiasts.

Located near the historical Balıklıgöl site in the eastern province of Şanlıurfa, the museum spans 60,000 square meters and was opened in 2015. It displays artifacts chronologically with visual representations of the periods they belong to.

The museum houses millennia-old artifacts, including those from Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe, which shed light on the Neolithic era and are described as the "zero point of history."

The museum, which contains carved stones with hundreds of human and animal figures, cemeteries and inscriptions, offers visitors the opportunity to explore a wide range of artifacts.

Displaying around 5,000 artifacts, the museum offers insights into ancient lifestyles and attracts thousands of visitors.

Shedding light on past lifestyles, the museum has welcomed more than 1.3 million visitors since its opening.

Şanlıurfa Museum Director Celal Uludağ told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the museum's construction began in 2012 and was opened to the public in 2015.

Highlighting that Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum is among the world's top museums, Uludağ said that it can be defined as the “largest museum complex in Türkiye,” housing artifacts from Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, Harran and Urfa Castle.

"Our museum attracts significant interest from both local and international visitors. As a leading example of modern museology, it offers a time-travel-like experience," Uludağ said.

"With its spacious design, the museum allows visitors to explore comfortably through around 33 dioramas, 14 exhibition halls and approximately 5,000 artifacts. We regularly update exhibits with new finds and host numerous events, including music performances, talks, conferences and art exhibitions, enhancing the city's cultural and artistic scene," he added.

He said that Türkiye's importance continues to grow with the ongoing excavations and assured visitors that the museum will continue to introduce newly discovered artifacts.

About the museum

Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum displays artifacts starting from the Paleolithic Age, featuring the hunting styles and many other activities of the ancient people.



Then the “world’s first sculpture in real size,” the 180-centimeter-long Balıklıgöl Sculpture, which dates back to 9,500 B.C., can be seen in the museum.

The museum tour also takes visitors to the artifacts from Göbeklitepe and Nevali Çori mound and their imitations. The Chalcolithic Age Hall shows visitors the way trade was done in ancient times as well as artifacts unearthed from the Lidar mound.



The museum also displays 3,500-year-old toys and whistles as well as basalt-made artifacts and a glass atelier in the Iron Age Hall.



The final section in the museum is the Islamic Era Hall, which presents a video that gives an insight to visitors of the struggles of the people of Şanlıurfa.