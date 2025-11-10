Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum marks 10th year

ŞANLIURFA

The Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum, which showcases the story of humanity from prehistoric times to the present through thousands of artifacts, has attracted 1,789,209 visitors since its opening on May 24, 2015.

Located near the Balıklıgöl complex in the Haleplibahçe area, the museum has become one of the top attractions for both local and international tourists visiting the southeastern province, often serving as their first stop.

Spread across 60,000 square meters and three floors, the museum’s exhibits are arranged in chronological order and enriched with life-size reconstructions, allowing visitors to embark on a vivid journey through time.

Among the highlights are intricately carved stones, human and animal figurines, ancient tombs and inscriptions. Visitors begin in the Paleolithic Hall, which features depictions of humanity’s earliest period, and continue to see the Balıklıgöl Statue, considered the world’s oldest known life-sized human sculpture, dating back to around 9500 B.C.

The Neolithic Hall displays replicas of finds from Göbeklitepe, a UNESCO World Heritage site known as the “zero point of history,” along with discoveries from Karahantepe and other nearby settlements. The museum route continues through the Chalcolithic, Bronze, Iron and Islamic periods.

Despite declines during the COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions caused by the 2023 earthquakes and floods, the museum has steadily recovered. It recorded 49,696 visitors in 2015, rising to 294,791 in 2022 and reaching an all-time high of 298,043 in 2024. In the first 10 months of this year alone, it has already drawn 267,288 visitors.

Museum Director Celal Uludağ said the institution ranks among the world’s most modern museums thanks to its contemporary design and presentation style. He noted that the museum experienced a major rise in visitors after 2019 was declared as the “Year of Göbeklitepe.”

“We host artifacts from Göbeklitepe, one of the world’s most significant culture centers, and its full-scale replica draws great attention from visitors. The museum offers a time-travel experience, allowing guests to explore each historical era step by step, from the Paleolithic Age onward,” he said.

He added that the museum has also become a cultural hub for the city, hosting concerts, ballet performances, theater and other art events, featuring 14 main exhibition halls, 33 diorama areas and an underground parking lot for 750 vehicles.