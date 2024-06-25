Sakarya, a favorite spot for paragliders

SAKARYA

Kırantepe in Sakarya’s Serdivan district, an area close to cities such as Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa, draws great interest from paraglide enthusiasts from Türkiye and around the world.

Kırantepe, a favorite spot of paragliding enthusiasts in the northwestern province of Sakarya, attracts great interest from local and foreign tourists. However, those who want to experience the exciting sport will pay a fee of 2,000 Turkish Liras for the 15-minute thrill.

Kırantepe in Serdivan district also draws attention as it is in the city center and close to cities such as Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa. The area also offers alternative landing areas and lately, it has been flocked by adrenaline lovers from many different parts of the world. Stating that even those who are afraid of heights should have this experience, paraglider Kubilay Ertürk said that each rope carries 150 kilograms and there are a total of 300 ropes in a paraglide.

“This area is very suitable for paragliding. We are in one of the most beautiful take-offs in Türkiye. We can take off and land here, we have a large area. The slope is very suitable for paragliding, it is not a very dangerous area. It is a region where both students and experienced pilots can fly. There are also clubs and private companies that provide training here. People who have never done this sport can take beginner, intermediate and advanced training and learn it. A person with no experience can get it by being strapped into a separate seat in front of us, accompanied by an experienced pilot. It is a great sport, it makes you feel free, it is fun and enjoyable, just like therapy.”

He said that although it seems like a very dangerous sport, it is not.

“When you look at the statistics, it has no risk but within limits. Wind has a certain limit. We do not fly when it exceeds a certain limit. We do not take off in what we call blowing winds. Apart from that, the region does not have a very dangerous meteorology. We can fly here for hours. As the Sakarya Sport Aviation Club, we are ready for any support,” he said.

Speaking of the 15-minute price of paragliding, Ertürk said, “We also record video with GoPro during the flight. Currently, there is a fee of 2,000 liras per person. We transfer the video to their phones after the flight. When the weather is nice, you can go much higher and see Sapanca Lake in the background. Then again, if the weather and altitude is suitable, we can land here. If we can't land here, we have a landing area assigned to us. We go down there. Approximately, one paraglide rope can lift 150 kilograms and there are 300 ropes in it. The carabiners you are connected to have a total of 5 tons of lifting capacity, and you are connected to six carabiners. Paraglides undergo inspection and testing every year, just like automobiles. An adult can also fly with a child. We call this tridem. Normal double flights are tandem, and triple flights are tridem. In this sport, there is no adverse wind but turbulent weather. We do not take off in turbulent weather.”