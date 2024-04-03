S Korean fans bid farewell to internet-famous panda Fu Bao

S Korean fans bid farewell to internet-famous panda Fu Bao

SEOUL
S Korean fans bid farewell to internet-famous panda Fu Bao

Thousands of well-wishers gathered Wednesday to bid farewell to the first giant panda born in South Korea, Fu Bao, who left for China in a high-tech non-vibrating vehicle typically used for transporting semi-conductors.

Beijing has long used "panda diplomacy" as a form of soft power, and Fu Bao's parents — Ai Bao and Le Bao — were gifted to South Korea in 2016 by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Fu Bao — which means "treasure that gives happiness" — was born in 2020 and is a celebrity in South Korea, with her videos on the zoo's YouTube channel attracting around 500 million views.

The Everland amusement park, where Fu Bao lived, says approximately 5.5 million people — around one-tenth of the entire South Korean population — have visited the park to see her.

Thanks to her popularity, the number of visitors to Everland's Panda World doubled last year to 2.15 million, compared to 1.07 million in 2020 before Fu Bao's arrival, the theme park said.

Fu Bao welcomed her younger twin sisters last year, named Rui Bao and Hui Bao, whose births also triggered an outpouring of excitement online in South Korea.

Beijing only loans pandas to foreign zoos, which must usually return any offspring within a few years of their birth to join the country's breeding programme.

Under an agreement between Seoul and Beijing, Fu Bao's parents can stay in South Korea until 2031, but her twin sisters, like Fu Bao herself, must return to China before they turn four years old.

"Fu Bao left Everland at around 11 am," the zoo said in a statement, adding the panda will leave for China via the Incheon International Airport on a chartered plane.

Before leaving Everland, the panda bid farewell to some 6,000 South Korean fans at a brief ceremony.

She was moved on a special non-vibrating vehicle typically used for semiconductor transportation, the facility added.

Zookeeper Kang Cheol-won, who is famous in the South for his bonding with Everland's pandas and is widely referred to as their "grandpa", read out a letter at the ceremony, the park said.

Kang is accompanying the panda on the journey to China until Fu Bao arrives at the country's Shenshuping Panda Base in Sichuan Province, Everland said.

"You will be forever (my) baby panda, even after 10 or 100 years. Thank you for coming to grandpa. I love you Fu Bao," Kang said in his letter, referring to himself as her grandpa.

south korea,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() World facing last chance to keep pandemic accord alive

World facing last chance to keep pandemic accord alive
LATEST NEWS

  1. World facing last chance to keep pandemic accord alive

    World facing last chance to keep pandemic accord alive

  2. Video shows California police shooting teen they were supposed to rescue

    Video shows California police shooting teen they were supposed to rescue

  3. Senegal's youngest president sworn in, names Sonko as PM

    Senegal's youngest president sworn in, names Sonko as PM

  4. US-China economic flashpoints in Yellen's China trip

    US-China economic flashpoints in Yellen's China trip

  5. World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid workers

    World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid workers
Recommended
Google to delete incognito search data to end privacy suit

Google to delete incognito search data to end privacy suit
‘Cowboy Carter’ breaking Spotify and Amazon Music records

‘Cowboy Carter’ breaking Spotify and Amazon Music records
Muhammad Ali shorts worn in famous fight to be sold for $6 mln

Muhammad Ali shorts worn in famous fight to be sold for $6 mln
A royal media disaster recreated in Scoop

A royal media disaster recreated in 'Scoop'
Japans royal family joins Instagram

Japan's royal family joins Instagram
Emiratis battle to preserve dying art of embroidery

Emiratis battle to preserve dying art of embroidery
WORLD World facing last chance to keep pandemic accord alive

World facing last chance to keep pandemic accord alive

Countries thrashing out a historic agreement on tackling future pandemics must use April to bridge their differences because failure cannot be an option, the negotiations co-chair told AFP.
ECONOMY World Bank provides financing for green transition

World Bank provides financing for green transition

The World Bank has said it is providing $400 million in financing to help women and youth access jobs and economic opportunities being created by the green transition in Türkiye.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿