S Arabia to close 8 Turkish schools in country by end of 2021

  • April 29 2021 09:02:30

S Arabia to close 8 Turkish schools in country by end of 2021

BEIRUT
S Arabia to close 8 Turkish schools in country by end of 2021

The Saudi Arabian administration has decided to terminate the activities of 8 Turkish schools affiliated to the Ministry of National Education operating in the capital Riyadh and other provinces at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year, according to information gathered by diplomatic sources on April 28. 

Saudi Education Ministry delivered the decision in a written format to the schools in the northwestern Tabuk, Riyadh, Ta'if, and Jeddah provinces.

Saudi officials also visited the Turkish schools in Dammam and Abha provinces to inform school authorities about the decision.

Turkish schools in Mecca and Medina provinces will also be subject to the same decision.

In the decision, the Saudi Education Ministry said: “Activities at the Turkish schools will be terminated at the end of this academic year, facilitation will be provided for students to enroll in the schools of their choice, and school administrations should inform parents about the decision.”

Diplomatic sources say, 2,256 students who are not fluent in Arabic will have difficulty if they continue their education linked to the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Education.

International Turkish Schools in Riyadh, Jeddah, Tabuk, Dammam, Ta'if, Abha, Mecca, and Medina will be closed by the end of this year.

Turkey, Diplomacy,

WORLD Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress

Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ban on liquor stores during lockdown stirs controversy

    Ban on liquor stores during lockdown stirs controversy

  2. İncirlik base is a Turkish compound, defense ministry reminds

    İncirlik base is a Turkish compound, defense ministry reminds

  3. Evacuation ships to wait at sea off Istanbul in case of major quake

    Evacuation ships to wait at sea off Istanbul in case of major quake

  4. Turkey unveils deal for 50 mln Sputnik V doses

    Turkey unveils deal for 50 mln Sputnik V doses

  5. Turkey to enter full lockdown today

    Turkey to enter full lockdown today
Recommended
Ankara says it’s glad a woman leads EU’s executive branch

Ankara says it’s glad a woman leads EU’s executive branch
Turkish Cypriot leader proposes new Cyprus solution

Turkish Cypriot leader proposes new Cyprus solution
Bidens genocide remarks not assigning blame: Blinken

Biden's 'genocide' remarks not assigning blame: Blinken
İncirlik base is a Turkish compound, defense ministry reminds

İncirlik base is a Turkish compound, defense ministry reminds
Senior Turkish, Indian officials discuss coronavirus

Senior Turkish, Indian officials discuss coronavirus

Upcoming Biden-Erdoğan meeting positive step: CENTCOM head

Upcoming Biden-Erdoğan meeting positive step: CENTCOM head
WORLD Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress

Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress

President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress on April 28, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues and to meet the stiff competition posed by China.   
ECONOMY Turkey hopes full lockdown will be good for tourism

Turkey hopes full lockdown will be good for tourism

The tourism sector in Turkey is hopeful that current coronavirus pandemic measures will reduce the number of infections and pave the way for tourists to visit.

SPORTS Turkish GP to replace Canada in 2021 F1 race calendar

Turkish GP to replace Canada in 2021 F1 race calendar

Turkish Grand Prix will replace Canada in the 2021 Formula 1 race calendar for the weekend of June 11-13, Formula 1 confirmed on April 28.