Russian strike on buses kills 12 in Kramatorsk

Russian strike on buses kills 12 in Kramatorsk

KIEV
Russian strike on buses kills 12 in Kramatorsk

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, shows a rescuer continuing to conduct search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian air strike on a multi-storey residential building in Pryluky on the night of October 8, 2026 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP / Ukrainian State Emergency Service)

At least 12 people were killed and 14 others wounded on Oct. 8 when Russia struck two passenger buses in Kramatorsk near the frontline in eastern Ukraine, authorities said.


“According to preliminary data, 12 people are known to have been killed as of now. Additionally, 14 people are believed to have sustained injuries,” the local prosecutor’s office said.


“The final toll of the enemy attack is being determined,” it added, posting photos of bodies and debris strewn across a road in front of the burning metal shell of a bus.


Ukraine’s national police said Russia had hit the buses with a glide bomb.


Kramatorsk is one of the key cities that Russia has not yet captured in the eastern Donetsk region, which Moscow claims as its own.


It has been a logistics and supply hub for the Ukrainian military for much of the war and is part of the so-called “fortress belt” which troops are fighting to keep hold of.


Russian forces have edged close to the city’s eastern edge, which has prompted calls for civilians who remain to relocate to safer regions of Ukraine.


Oct. 8's strike, which happened at 10 a.m., came a day after a Russian missile hit an apartment block in the northern region of Chernigiv, killing 22, including five children.


Kramatorsk City Council said it was “yet another horrific crime committed by the Russian army against the civilian population.”


“Once again, the Russians have struck a location where there are absolutely no military targets,” it added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

    Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

  2. Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

    Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

  3. Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

    Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

  4. Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

    Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

  5. EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

    EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension
Recommended
EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension
US announces $4 bln in military sales to Greece

US announces $4 bln in military sales to Greece
Israel reduces British diplomatic presence in Jerusalem

Israel reduces British diplomatic presence in Jerusalem
Aliyev’s foreign policy messages

Aliyev’s foreign policy messages
Demonstrators interrupt Trump rally in Texas

Demonstrators interrupt Trump rally in Texas
Myanmar says will take back migrants ‘as soon as possible’

Myanmar says will take back migrants ‘as soon as possible’
WORLD EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

Visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told AFP on Oct. 8 that the bloc was in favor of extending the mandate of United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon, which is to expire this year.
ECONOMY Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Lawmakers from Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have drafted new legislation aimed at safeguarding investor rights and ensuring transparency during the liquidation of investment funds hit by the ongoing financial crisis, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿