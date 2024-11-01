Russian FM says Türkiye can contribute to BRICS goals

Türkiye could bolster the development of the BRICS group of emerging economies and contribute to its goals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told daily Hürriyet.

"We welcome Türkiye's interest in strengthening ties with BRICS. This reflects the appeal of the group that is based on respect for the U.N. Charter, openness, pragmatism and non-directedness against third parties," Lavrov said in an interview published on Nov. 1.

Russia supports expanding BRICS by including partners who uphold multilateralism, refrain from unilateral sanctions and prioritize sovereignty in foreign policy, he added.

Lavrov’s comments follow a recent BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, where members agreed to strengthen the group’s core by engaging more countries.

"I am confident that Türkiye can make a meaningful contribution to the ongoing development of BRICS," Lavrov said.

Turning to the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, Lavrov cautioned that more countries are being drawn into the fighting.

"We urge all parties to refrain from actions that could further escalate violence and lead to a situation beyond control. There will be no winners in this conflict," he warned.

"The way to normalize the situation lies in halting the bloodshed and creating conditions for a political resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on universal international legal principles."

Lavrov also addressed the ongoing normalization efforts between Türkiye and Syria.

He said Russia continues to work toward bridging differences between Ankara and Damascus, which paused negotiations over Syria’s demand that Türkiye withdraw troops from its territory.

"Both capitals signal that they are quite interested in resuming the dialogue," Lavrov stated, adding that Russia will promote renewed talks soon.

Discussing the war in Ukraine, he expressed appreciation for Türkiye's mediation efforts.

"Russia is open to achieving a political settlement, but this should not merely lead to a temporary ceasefire. It must lead to a resolution of the conflict by eliminating its root causes," Lavrov remarked.

However, it seems unlikely any country, including Türkiye, will succeed in diplomatic endeavors as "our opponents do not appear to want peace," he added.

The Russian top diplomat also said Russia is "surprised" that Türkiye continues to supply Ukraine.

"Turkish weapons are used by the Ukrainian armed forces to kill Russian military personnel and civilians," Lavrov said.

"This situation cannot but cause surprise, given the Turkish government's statements that it is ready to provide mediation services."