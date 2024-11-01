Russian FM says Türkiye can contribute to BRICS goals

Russian FM says Türkiye can contribute to BRICS goals

ANKARA
Russian FM says Türkiye can contribute to BRICS goals

Türkiye could bolster the development of the BRICS group of emerging economies and contribute to its goals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told daily Hürriyet.

"We welcome Türkiye's interest in strengthening ties with BRICS. This reflects the appeal of the group that is based on respect for the U.N. Charter, openness, pragmatism and non-directedness against third parties," Lavrov said in an interview published on Nov. 1.

Russia supports expanding BRICS by including partners who uphold multilateralism, refrain from unilateral sanctions and prioritize sovereignty in foreign policy, he added.

Lavrov’s comments follow a recent BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, where members agreed to strengthen the group’s core by engaging more countries.

"I am confident that Türkiye can make a meaningful contribution to the ongoing development of BRICS," Lavrov said.

Turning to the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, Lavrov cautioned that more countries are being drawn into the fighting.

"We urge all parties to refrain from actions that could further escalate violence and lead to a situation beyond control. There will be no winners in this conflict," he warned.

"The way to normalize the situation lies in halting the bloodshed and creating conditions for a political resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on universal international legal principles."

Lavrov also addressed the ongoing normalization efforts between Türkiye and Syria.

He said Russia continues to work toward bridging differences between Ankara and Damascus, which paused negotiations over Syria’s demand that Türkiye withdraw troops from its territory.

"Both capitals signal that they are quite interested in resuming the dialogue," Lavrov stated, adding that Russia will promote renewed talks soon.

Discussing the war in Ukraine, he expressed appreciation for Türkiye's mediation efforts.

"Russia is open to achieving a political settlement, but this should not merely lead to a temporary ceasefire. It must lead to a resolution of the conflict by eliminating its root causes," Lavrov remarked.

However, it seems unlikely any country, including Türkiye, will succeed in diplomatic endeavors as "our opponents do not appear to want peace," he added.

The Russian top diplomat also said Russia is "surprised" that Türkiye continues to supply Ukraine.

"Turkish weapons are used by the Ukrainian armed forces to kill Russian military personnel and civilians," Lavrov said.

"This situation cannot but cause surprise, given the Turkish government's statements that it is ready to provide mediation services."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

    UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

  2. Spanish residents appeal for help after floods

    Spanish residents appeal for help after floods

  3. Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women

    Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women

  4. Japan and EU announce new defense pact

    Japan and EU announce new defense pact

  5. Türkiye aims to broaden its ties with Africa at key summit

    Türkiye aims to broaden its ties with Africa at key summit
Recommended
Erdoğan warns of escalating ring of fire in region

Erdoğan warns of escalating 'ring of fire' in region
Türkiye expects positive outcome on Eurofighter procurement soon

Türkiye expects positive outcome on Eurofighter procurement 'soon'
Turkish Cyprus slams US-Greek Cypriot talks, reaffirms rights in Mediterranean

Turkish Cyprus slams US-Greek Cypriot talks, reaffirms rights in Mediterranean
Türkiye calls for fresh perspective on EU relations

Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations
Türkiye hails African countries’ steadfast stance on Palestinian issue: Erdoğan

Türkiye hails African countries’ steadfast stance on Palestinian issue: Erdoğan
Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza
WORLD UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

UN should consider suspending Israel, says rapporteur

A special U.N. rapporteur on the Palestinian territories has urged the suspension of Israel’s membership in the organization due to its continuing "genocide."
ECONOMY Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025

Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025

A direct high-speed train service from Amsterdam to London will resume early next year, Eurostar has said, once work at the Dutch capital's international terminal has been completed.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿