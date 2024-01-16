Russian dissident poet Rubinstein dead at 76

Russian dissident poet Rubinstein dead at 76

MOSCOW
Russian dissident poet Rubinstein dead at 76

Poet Lev Rubinstein, a key figure of the Soviet underground literary scene who later protested against Russian President Vladimir Putin, has died days after being hit by a car, his daughter said on Jan. 14.

Rubinstein is considered as one of the founders of the Russian conceptualist movement, a literary "avant-garde" that mocked the official doctrine of socialist realism in the 1970s-1980s.

"My dad, Lev Rubinstein, died today," his daughter Maria wrote on a "LiveJournal" blog picked up by Russian media.

The 76-year-old had been hit by a car in Moscow on Jan. 8, and hospitalized in a serious condition. The department of transports of Moscow said "the driver did not slow down" as Rubinstein was crossing the street.

The poet had created his own genre, between poetry and theater, by writing short sentences on perforated cards and reading the "note-card poems" on stage.

After the USSR collapsed, he shot to prominence and saw his work widely published by mainstream publishing companies.

Rubinstein was openly hostile to Putin's government and regularly protested against the Kremlin's intensifying repression and human rights violations.

After Putin launched his full-scale assault on Ukraine, Rubinstein signed with other renowned writers an open-letter denouncing a "criminal war" and the "lies" from the Kremlin.

dead,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

    Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

  2. Somali president’s son fined 27,300 liras over deadly accident

    Somali president’s son fined 27,300 liras over deadly accident

  3. 'Europe must up its game' on AI: EU chief

    'Europe must up its game' on AI: EU chief

  4. WHO says Covid vaccines saved at least 1.4 mn lives in Europe

    WHO says Covid vaccines saved at least 1.4 mn lives in Europe

  5. Indian soldiers killed in Gallipoli campaign commemorated in Istanbul

    Indian soldiers killed in Gallipoli campaign commemorated in Istanbul
Recommended
Succession and The Bear dominate strike-delayed Emmys

'Succession' and 'The Bear' dominate strike-delayed Emmys
Hand-sewn boat saved from oblivion in Croatia

Hand-sewn boat saved from oblivion in Croatia
A refugee bear from Ukraine finds a new home in Scotland

A refugee bear from Ukraine finds a new home in Scotland
Cairo arts center latest victim of Old City makeover

Cairo arts center latest victim of Old City makeover
‘Oppenheimer wins big at Critics Choice Awards

‘Oppenheimer' wins big at Critics Choice Awards
Retired man’s hobby turns into profession

Retired man’s hobby turns into profession
WORLD Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised sustained U.S. support for Ukraine in a meeting Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite a row in the U.S. Congress on approving new funding.
ECONOMY OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has said it will introduce tools to combat disinformation ahead of the dozens of elections this year in countries that are home to half the world's population.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".