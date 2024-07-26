Russian bombing suspect extradited from Türkiye

Russian bombing suspect extradited from Türkiye

ANKARA
Russian bombing suspect extradited from Türkiye

Yevgeniy Serebryakov, who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a bomb attack on a car carrying a Russian military officer north of Moscow.

A Russian citizen detained in southwestern Türkiye following a bomb attack in Moscow has been extradited to Russia by Turkish authorities.

Yevgeniy Serebryakov was taken to Russia and handed over to the investigation officers, Russian Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk announced on Telegram.

The attack on July 24 resulted in injuries to two individuals, including a Russian military officer. The explosive device was detonated in a parked vehicle in Moscow.

Serebryakov allegedly fled to Muğla's Bodrum district following the incident. Turkish security forces nabbed him the same day.

Russia's Federal Security Service released a statement detailing the operation, accompanied by a video in which Serebryakov claimed he was "acting under the instructions of a Ukrainian intelligence service employee."

He said he was promised Ukrainian citizenship and monetary compensation in exchange for the assassination.

Serebryakov, born in 1995, faces charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of explosives.

Russian media alleged that the bombing was aimed at Andrei Torgashov, a commander involved in a special military operation in Ukraine, and his spouse. He, however, refuted these claims.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, several Russian military personnel and pro-Kremlin figures have been targeted in similar attacks. Ukraine has often denied involvement in these incidents.

suspect,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list

UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list
LATEST NEWS

  1. UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list

    UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list

  2. Climate activists found guilty of throwing soup on van Gogh painting

    Climate activists found guilty of throwing soup on van Gogh painting

  3. Cher’s memoire to come out in November

    Cher’s memoire to come out in November

  4. Greece's Santorini Island nears saturation point

    Greece's Santorini Island nears saturation point

  5. Michelin impact on summer resorts

    Michelin impact on summer resorts
Recommended
Ministry to appoint family counselors to curb low birth rate

Ministry to appoint family counselors to curb low birth rate
Türkiye decries Israels recent attacks on journalists

Türkiye decries Israel's recent attacks on journalists
Diving center trains enthusiasts, lifeguards in Marmara Sea

Diving center trains enthusiasts, lifeguards in Marmara Sea
Taxi drivers express dissatisfaction with newly introduced raise

Taxi drivers express dissatisfaction with newly introduced raise
Black Sea marine drone found off Istanbul

Black Sea marine drone found off Istanbul
Erdoğan calls Netanyahu the Hitler of our time

Erdoğan calls Netanyahu the 'Hitler of our time'
Fidan, Lavrov discuss bilateral ties, energy cooperation at ASEAN summit

Fidan, Lavrov discuss bilateral ties, energy cooperation at ASEAN summit
WORLD Blinken set for talks with Chinese foreign minister in Laos

Blinken set for talks with Chinese foreign minister in Laos

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Laos on Saturday, where he will attend a regional meeting and hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, part of a multi-nation Asia visit aimed at reinforcing regional ties in the face of an increasingly assertive Beijing.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿