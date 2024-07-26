Russian bombing suspect extradited from Türkiye

Yevgeniy Serebryakov, who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a bomb attack on a car carrying a Russian military officer north of Moscow.

A Russian citizen detained in southwestern Türkiye following a bomb attack in Moscow has been extradited to Russia by Turkish authorities.

Yevgeniy Serebryakov was taken to Russia and handed over to the investigation officers, Russian Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk announced on Telegram.

The attack on July 24 resulted in injuries to two individuals, including a Russian military officer. The explosive device was detonated in a parked vehicle in Moscow.

Serebryakov allegedly fled to Muğla's Bodrum district following the incident. Turkish security forces nabbed him the same day.

Russia's Federal Security Service released a statement detailing the operation, accompanied by a video in which Serebryakov claimed he was "acting under the instructions of a Ukrainian intelligence service employee."

He said he was promised Ukrainian citizenship and monetary compensation in exchange for the assassination.

Serebryakov, born in 1995, faces charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of explosives.

Russian media alleged that the bombing was aimed at Andrei Torgashov, a commander involved in a special military operation in Ukraine, and his spouse. He, however, refuted these claims.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, several Russian military personnel and pro-Kremlin figures have been targeted in similar attacks. Ukraine has often denied involvement in these incidents.