Roman-era tombs and traces of Bronze Age found in Adıyaman

ADIYAMAN

Rock-cut tombs from the Roman period and settlement traces from the Late Bronze Age have been discovered in the rural area of Çomak village in Adıyaman’s Besni district, shedding new light on the region’s multi-layered history.

The excavation team, led by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, unearthed tombs and architectural elements that point to both Roman and Bronze Age occupations. The findings reflect a rich variety of burial types and architectural styles not previously encountered in Adıyaman.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Mehmet Alkan, director of the Adıyaman Museum, emphasized the significance of the discovery. He stated that the site spans approximately 50 hectares and, once registered, will become the largest protected archaeological zone in the province.

“The burial structures we identified include examples we’ve never seen before in Adıyaman,” said Alkan, noting that the tombs clearly date to the Roman period.

However, the area’s significance is not limited to that era. Surface surveys also revealed settlement traces from the Late Bronze Age, which indicate a long and uninterrupted sequence of habitation in the region.

“This shows that the area witnessed continuous settlement across multiple historical periods,” Alkan said, adding that formal applications have already been made to secure protection status for the site.

He also expressed concern over signs of damage at the location. “Unfortunately, we encountered some traces of destruction. That’s why the protection process is critically important. Our exploration work in the region is ongoing,” he said.