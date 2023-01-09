River feeding Keban Dam turns into small stream

River feeding Keban Dam turns into small stream

ELAZIĞ
River feeding Keban Dam turns into small stream

Murat River, which feeds the Keban Dam Basin, one of the most important dams meeting the country’s water needs, has almost turned into a small stream as the water has receded for meters due to drought.

The drought is causing concern throughout the country, while there was an inadequate amount of rain and snowfall this year in the eastern province of Elazığ, where the Keban Dam is located.

Due to the low precipitation, the water level dropped in the Keban Dam and Murat River, which feeds it, just as in many dams and rivers in the country.

The river, from which water was drawn for meters, turned into a small stream.

The water completely receded in the area where there was a sign “hunting, swimming and entering the water are prohibited in this area,” which was placed on the edge of the river basin when the water level was considerably high.

Fishermen who make a living by hunting fish in the river stated that “there is no water left to fish.”

Stating that they were financially straitened, fishermen wished that rains would be observed as soon as possible.

Fisherman Fadlı Kaynak stated that there has been almost no water in the river for two years.

“There is no precipitation and snow. We have extreme difficulties. We can’t throw nets. Last year was also dry, but this year is even worse than the last year,” Kaynak said.

“Nothing like this has ever been seen so far. The water level also dropped last year, but not by that much. This year it has dropped tremendously,” he added.

“I am 48 years old, and I have never seen such a drought before,” another fisherman expressed.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles

Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles

    Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles

  2. CHP leader vows to lower alcohol tax if he comes to power

    CHP leader vows to lower alcohol tax if he comes to power

  3. 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

    90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

  4. Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

    Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

  5. Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

    Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed
Recommended
Kırklareli celebrates horror festival Koleda

Kırklareli celebrates horror festival Koleda
‘Garden of mercy’ hosts disabled, attacked animals

‘Garden of mercy’ hosts disabled, attacked animals
Republic’s first church preparing for its opening

Republic’s first church preparing for its opening
Illegal structures invade living spaces of carettas

Illegal structures invade living spaces of carettas
Fishermen hunt endangered 2-ton basking shark

Fishermen hunt endangered 2-ton basking shark
No trace of Gülistan Doku found for 3 years

No trace of Gülistan Doku found for 3 years
WORLD 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

Almost 90 percent of people in China's third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19, a top official said Monday, as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases.

ECONOMY Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

The Central Bank has announced a raft of new macroprudential measures as part of its liraization strategy.

SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.