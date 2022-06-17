RIP Explorer: Microsoft’s web browser retired

  • June 17 2022 07:00:00

RIP Explorer: Microsoft’s web browser retired

WASHINGTON
RIP Explorer: Microsoft’s web browser retired

Internet Explorer, Microsoft’s once dominant web browser that some users love to hate, was retired on June 15 after 27 years on the world’s computer screens.

The tech giant will no longer offer fixes or updates to the existing version of Explorer and users will be directed to its replacement, Microsoft Edge.

It was a moment marked with some genuine nostalgia and plenty of jokes at the expense of what was many people’s first gateway to the internet.

“You took long to download stuff, you kept freezing, and you got replaced pretty easily by other browsers,” tweeted @Zytrux_1, under the hashtag #ripinternetexplorer.

“But there goes one of the first browsers I’ve ever used, and got plenty of good memories thanks to it.”

Twitter was flooded with Explorer memes, including tombstones or coffins bearing the browser’s signature blue “e,” and the occasional screenshot of error messages saying the app had stopped working.

Microsoft announced the change last year, and in a blog post on June 15 explained the need to start fresh with a different browser -- Microsoft Edge.

“Internet Explorer (IE) is officially retired and out of support as of today,” the firm wrote.

“The web has evolved and so have browsers. Incremental improvements to Internet Explorer couldn’t match the general improvements to the web at large, so we started fresh,” it added.

Internet Explorer’s first version came out in 1995, in a challenge to the then rising early internet star Netscape Navigator.

The ubiquity of Microsoft’s operating system became a route also for Explorer to steadily become the default for many users.

In 1997 U.S. authorities contended Microsoft, by incorporating its Internet Explorer in the Windows operating system for the first time, was trying to crush competition from Netscape.

The case was concluded with a settlement in November 2001 that imposed no financial penalty but forced billionaire Bill Gates’s software giant to disclose more technical information and barred anti-competitive agreements on Microsoft products.

However, users gradually got more alternatives to the browser many loved to hate for its slowness and tech glitches.

Microsoft’s market share in the browser business plunged from more than 90 percent in the 2000s to the low single digits this year.

Google’s Chrome, with nearly 65 percent, is the market leader, according to Statcounter, a web traffic analysis site.

TURKEY PKK images on buildings show how loose Sweden is on anti-terror fight: FM

PKK images on buildings show how loose Sweden is on anti-terror fight: FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bodrum faces serious sea pollution threat, warn experts

    Bodrum faces serious sea pollution threat, warn experts

  2. Turkish, Greek defense ministers meet amid renewed tensions

    Turkish, Greek defense ministers meet amid renewed tensions

  3. Türkiye will be one of the rising stars in the 21st century: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will be one of the rising stars in the 21st century: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey plans to lease farmlands in foreign countries

    Turkey plans to lease farmlands in foreign countries

  5. Ahlat looking for lost book on its history

    Ahlat looking for lost book on its history
Recommended
Italy creates museum for trafficked ancient artifacts

Italy creates museum for trafficked ancient artifacts
Maneskin comes to Istanbul

Maneskin comes to Istanbul
Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father decamps from Kosovo

Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father decamps from Kosovo
Black Death’s ancient origins traced to lake in Central Asia

Black Death’s ancient origins traced to lake in Central Asia
Netflix seeks recruits for real-life ‘Squid Game’

Netflix seeks recruits for real-life ‘Squid Game’
Happy the elephant isn’t a person, top NY court says

Happy the elephant isn’t a person, top NY court says
WORLD UK govt approves extradition of Assange; he plans to appeal

UK govt approves extradition of Assange; he plans to appeal

The British government has ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. WikiLeaks said it would appeal.

ECONOMY Russian economy ‘won’t be as it was’, says central banker

Russian economy ‘won’t be as it was’, says central banker

The head of the Russian Central Bank warned yesterday that the country’s economy faces pressure from abroad that could persist indefinitely, dampening hopes that conditions could return to what they were before Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.