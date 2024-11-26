Rift over day care centers run by municipalities

ANKARA
A government directive warning municipalities against opening new day care centers has heightened tensions between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The Education Ministry recently issued a letter to the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, raising concerns over day care centers operated by municipalities under a law regarding private education institutions.

The letter cited a 2007 Constitutional Court decision that annulled the provision in the Municipality Law permitting municipalities to establish preschool institutions.

It urged municipalities to cease unauthorized educational activities, prevent new openings and comply with legal requirements for existing facilities.

The directive was subsequently forwarded by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry to local governates and relevant municipalities.

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel accused the government of targeting day care centers of CHP-run municipalities. “They are trying to target the 650 day care centers opened by the CHP so far, which are likely to increase to over a thousand by January.”

Speaking to a media outlet, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin denied allegations of a crackdown and emphasized the letter was not about day care centers but specifically about preschools.

Tekin added that facilities under municipal control lack the ministry’s regulatory oversight, raising concerns about educational standards.

Istanbul Municipality refuted claims of providing unauthorized preschool education and clarified in a statement that its “Yuvamız Istanbul” centers serve children aged 3-5 and are designed as “child activity centers,” not preschools.

Environment Minister Murat Kurum also weighed in, blaming the opposition for the current restrictions. “It was CHP that took the legal provision to the Constitutional Court in 2007, leading to its annulment.” He maintained that the directive merely enforces existing legal rulings rather than introducing new policies.

