LOS ANGELES
Richard Chamberlain, TV actor who starred in Dr. Kildare, dies

Richard Chamberlain, the handsome hero of the 1960s television series "Dr. Kildare" who found a second career as an award-winning "king of the miniseries," has died. He was 90.

Chamberlain died on March 30 in Waimanalo, Hawaii, of complications following a stroke, according to his publicist, Harlan Boll.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us," Martin Rabbett, his lifelong partner, said in a statement. "How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

Tall, with classic good looks and romantic style, Chamberlain became an instant favorite with teenage girls as the compassionate physician on the TV series that aired from 1961 to 1966. Photoplay magazine named him most popular male star for three years in a row, from 1963-65.

Not until 2003 did he acknowledge publicly what Hollywood insiders had long known, that he was gay. He made the revelation in his autobiography, "Shattered Love."

The actor became known as "king of the TV miniseries" in 1978 when he landed the starring role in "Centennial," an epic production 24 hours long and based on James Michener's sprawling novel. He followed that in 1980 with "Shogun," another costly, epic miniseries based on James Clavell's period piece about an American visitor to Japan.

Chamberlain won Golden Globes for his work in “Shogun" and “The Thorn Birds.” Years earlier, he received one for “Dr. Kildare.”

Chamberlain's hunky, all-American appearance made him an overnight star. Another medical show that debuted the same season, "Ben Casey," also was a smash and made its leading man, the darkly handsome Vince Edwards, a star, too.

The "Ben Casey shirt" became a fashion item, both shows' theme songs made the pop Top 40 (the Kildare song performed by Chamberlain himself) and there was even a pop song called "Dr. Kildare! Dr. Casey! You Are Wanted for Consultation."

But in his book, Chamberlain recounted how he was forced to hide his sexuality. He would escort glamorous actresses to movie premieres and other public events at the request of studio executives and dodge reporters' questions about why he had never married with a stock reply: "Getting married would be great, but I'm awfully busy now."

"When I grew up, being gay, being a sissy or anything like that was verboten," he said in an NBC interview. "I disliked myself intensely and feared this part of myself intensely and had to hide it."

