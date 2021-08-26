Rent prices soar as students flock back to cities

  • August 26 2021 07:00:00

Rent prices soar as students flock back to cities

ISTANBUL
Rent prices soar as students flock back to cities

With students returning to the metropolitan city of Istanbul after spending a hefty amount of time in their hometowns due to the pandemic, apartment rental prices in the city are now on the rise.

The average rent increase is lingering around 26 percent throughout the country, while the difference reached 100 percent in some districts of Istanbul, especially in neighborhoods close to university campuses.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Nizameddin Aşa, the chairman of the Istanbul Chamber of Realtors, noted that there was a serious increase in rental prices in Istanbul, but that this increase varies according to regions.

“In districts on the Anatolian side such as Kadıköy, Bostancı and Göztepe, there is an increase of 50 to 60 percent, or even more. You can’t find the house you found for 3,000 ($360) liras two years ago for less than 4,000 to 5,000 liras ($475 to $600) now,” Aşa said.

Stressing that urban transformation is another reason for the increase in rents, Aşa stated that new transformation projects were realized in two regions in Istanbul and that nearly 50,000 households started to look for places suddenly because of this.

“Some families and students who went to their hometown due to the pandemic have begun to return. Foreigners are also coming [to Turkey], and they have raised the market average,” Aşa said, adding that rents skyrocketed because of such developments.

Levent Küçük, the chairman of the Consumers’ Association (TÜDER), stated that the existing houses could not meet the needs as a result of the increase in the demand for housing with the incoming migration, adding that they received many complaints due to the rising rent prices.

economy,

WORLD Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail
MOST POPULAR

  1. UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

    UK may remove Turkey from red travel list

  2. Turkish troops returning to homeland from Afghanistan: Ministry

    Turkish troops returning to homeland from Afghanistan: Ministry

  3. Erdoğan calls on Muslims worldwide to oppose injustice

    Erdoğan calls on Muslims worldwide to oppose injustice

  4. Thank you, Anastasiades

    Thank you, Anastasiades

  5. Turks mark 99th anniversary of Great Offensive with several events

    Turks mark 99th anniversary of Great Offensive with several events
Recommended
40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors

40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors
Abu Dhabi’s IHC eyes investment opportunities in Turkey

Abu Dhabi’s IHC eyes investment opportunities in Turkey
Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

Manufacturing capacity up for 3rd straight month in August

Ready-wear apparel exporters enjoy strong demand

Ready-wear apparel exporters enjoy strong demand
Turkey accounts for over one tenth of global geothermal capacity

Turkey accounts for over one tenth of global geothermal capacity
Nigerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Nigerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey
WORLD Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has given his first interview from prison, comparing it to a Chinese labor camp and saying he is forced to watch eight hours of state television a day.

ECONOMY 40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors

40 Turkish firms among top 250 global contractors

Turkey took third place after China and the U.S. in terms of the number of companies in Engineering News Record’s (ENR) 2022 Top 250 International Contractors list.

SPORTS Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

The Turkish women's volleyball team beat the Netherlands on Aug. 24, marking its fifth victory in five matches of the group stage in the 2021 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).