Underwater firing test of anti-ship missile Atmaca completed

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's domestically designed and produced anti-ship cruise missile Atmaca has completed its first underwater firing test, Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Görgün has announced.

"Atmaca, the steel sword of the Blue Homeland, will now hit its target from under the sea," he said on X.

"We have confirmed the underwater guided missile firing capability, which is possessed by only a few countries in the world, with today's Atmaca firing test. Atmaca, which was fired from a submarine, successfully completed its flight,” Görgün said.

Atmaca was designed between 2009 and 2018 by Turkish defense firm Roketsan and entered the Turkish army's inventory in 2021.

The missile was designed as a high-precision anti-ship missile developed to meet the operational requirements of surface warfare and can be used on fast patrol boats, frigates and corvettes.

With its firing test, it has acquired the capability to be fired by submarines and hit targets underwater.

"The Turkish defense industry is moving forward for a fully independent future on land, air and sea," he added,” Görgün said.

Türkiye’s share in global arms exports increased from 0.8 percent in 2015-19 to 1.7 percent in 2020-24, marking a 103 percent change, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released earlier this week.

Türkiye ranked as the 11th largest exporter of arms in the world as of 2024.

The United Arab Emirates was the largest market for Turkish arms exports with an 18 percent share, followed by Pakistan at 10 percent and Qatar at 9.9 percent.

The country’s share in global arms imports declined by 33 percent from 1.7 percent in 2015-19 to 1.1 percent in 2020-24.