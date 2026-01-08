Trade Ministry expands target export markets to 60 countries in 2026

Trade Ministry expands target export markets to 60 countries in 2026

ANKARA
Trade Ministry expands target export markets to 60 countries in 2026

The Trade Ministry has identified 60 countries as “target markets” for 2026 in an effort to boost exports to alternative destinations and provide additional support to exporters.

The number of target countries was set at 55 last year, with Palestine, Hungary, North Macedonia, Slovakia, and Syria added to the list this year.

The ministry is pursuing a wide range of initiatives to make trade more competitive, faster, and more reliable, while encouraging high-tech and value-added exports to contribute to sustainable economic growth. Exporters are offered various forms of support to strengthen and expand Türkiye’s export potential.

Each year, the ministry designates target countries within the framework of Türkiye’s foreign trade policies, focusing on markets with high export potential and strategic importance. Companies exporting to these countries benefit from special incentive mechanisms. In determining the target markets, factors such as global e-commerce shares, market entry conditions, geographical distance, and Türkiye’s export strategies are taken into account.

The selection process also reflects global political and economic dynamics, aiming to mitigate the impact of potential contractions in traditional markets and to increase exports to alternative destinations.

Countries included under the Far Countries Strategy, members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and those examined within the Export Development Strategy are also considered in this process, underscoring the ministry’s commitment to diversifying Türkiye’s export portfolio and strengthening its position in global trade.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() SDF refuse to leave Syrias Aleppo after truce

SDF refuse to leave Syria's Aleppo after truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. SDF refuse to leave Syria's Aleppo after truce

    SDF refuse to leave Syria's Aleppo after truce

  2. Türkiye monitors ceasefire, urges SDF to integrate with Damascus

    Türkiye monitors ceasefire, urges SDF to integrate with Damascus

  3. Erdoğan, Sharaa discuss Aleppo security in phone call

    Erdoğan, Sharaa discuss Aleppo security in phone call

  4. Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza

    Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza

  5. Officials raid seven companies amid widening gold smuggling probe

    Officials raid seven companies amid widening gold smuggling probe
Recommended
Industrial production rises 2.4 percent in November

Industrial production rises 2.4 percent in November
Turkish Airlines launches major infrastructure investments

Turkish Airlines launches major infrastructure investments
TPAO and ExxonMobil sign MoU on energy cooperation

TPAO and ExxonMobil sign MoU on energy cooperation
Türkiye-UK free trade talks focus on growth and new agreements

Türkiye-UK free trade talks focus on growth and new agreements
Visa-free travel expected to bring 1 million Chinese tourists to Türkiye

Visa-free travel expected to bring 1 million Chinese tourists to Türkiye
GM announces $7.1 bln hit to profits on electric auto pullback

GM announces $7.1 bln hit to profits on electric auto pullback
Swiss mining giant Glencore in merger talks with Rio Tinto

Swiss mining giant Glencore in merger talks with Rio Tinto
WORLD SDF refuse to leave Syrias Aleppo after truce

SDF refuse to leave Syria's Aleppo after truce

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) rejected a call to leave Syria's Aleppo on Jan. 9 after the government announced a truce in deadly fighting that forced thousands of civilians to flee.
ECONOMY Industrial production rises 2.4 percent in November

Industrial production rises 2.4 percent in November

Türkiye’s industrial production rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Jan. 9.  
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿