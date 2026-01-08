Trade Ministry expands target export markets to 60 countries in 2026

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has identified 60 countries as “target markets” for 2026 in an effort to boost exports to alternative destinations and provide additional support to exporters.

The number of target countries was set at 55 last year, with Palestine, Hungary, North Macedonia, Slovakia, and Syria added to the list this year.

The ministry is pursuing a wide range of initiatives to make trade more competitive, faster, and more reliable, while encouraging high-tech and value-added exports to contribute to sustainable economic growth. Exporters are offered various forms of support to strengthen and expand Türkiye’s export potential.

Each year, the ministry designates target countries within the framework of Türkiye’s foreign trade policies, focusing on markets with high export potential and strategic importance. Companies exporting to these countries benefit from special incentive mechanisms. In determining the target markets, factors such as global e-commerce shares, market entry conditions, geographical distance, and Türkiye’s export strategies are taken into account.

The selection process also reflects global political and economic dynamics, aiming to mitigate the impact of potential contractions in traditional markets and to increase exports to alternative destinations.

Countries included under the Far Countries Strategy, members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and those examined within the Export Development Strategy are also considered in this process, underscoring the ministry’s commitment to diversifying Türkiye’s export portfolio and strengthening its position in global trade.