France, Germany, Poland push for swift EU-India free trade deal

BRUSSELS
From left to right, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski attend a media conference of the Weimar Triangle talks with India at the foreign ministry in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (Yoan Valat, Pool Photo via AP)

France, Germany, and Poland have called for the rapid signing of a free trade deal between the EU and India, calling it a "decisive step" in relations, the French Foreign Minister said.

"A major agreement between the EU and India is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, with a summit dedicated to it at the end of January," Jean-Noel Barrot said at a briefing alongside German, Polish, and Indian counterparts.

It marks a "decisive step in the strategic rapprochement between our two regions", he added.

India and the EU have long been negotiating the deal. A summit is scheduled for Jan. 27.

"It is very important that we quickly sign a free?trade agreement between the European Union and India," said Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

His German counterpart Johann Wadephul said it was "an important step towards greater diversification", adding a security and defence partnership was "also on the right track."

He stressed the need to "reduce dependencies so as not to make ourselves vulnerable to blackmail".

The two sides had hoped to finalize a deal by the end of 2025, at a time of global trade tensions between major powers.

The EU is already India's largest trading partner, accounting for 124 billion euros ($130 billion) worth of trade in goods in 2023, more than 12 percent of total Indian trade, according to Brussels.

The bloc is pushing for a trade deal that lowers entry barriers for its cars, spirits and wines while New Delhi wants easier access for its textiles and pharmaceuticals. The agreement would also cover security.

