‘Trump uncertainty brings risk of avoidable recession’

‘Trump uncertainty brings risk of avoidable recession’

NEW YORK
‘Trump uncertainty brings risk of avoidable recession’

The "disorderly" implementation of trade and government reform policies by the administration of President Donald Trump has raised the risk of a "largely avoidable" U.S. economic downturn, a top S&P economist has said. 

Uncertainty sparked by constant White House pivots on tariffs has potentially delayed business investments and prompted consumers to pull back on spending, said Paul Gruenwald, global chief economist at S&P Global Ratings.

Gruenwald said the drive to shrink government spending and reduce waste overseen by billionaire Trump advisor Elon Musk has also been more disruptive than needed.

He pointed to the "reinventing government" downsizing push in the 1990s under then president Bill Clinton, which he said was executed in a "predictable and orderly" manner.

"The objectives themselves, I think most of them have merit, but the way they're being implemented is very disorderly," Gruenwald told AFP.

"If this leads firms and consumers to hold back on their spending and demand pulls back, we could get a slowdown or even a recession that was largely avoidable," Gruenwald said. "That is a downside risk."

Gruenwald pointed to a spike in the US economic policy uncertainty index, a benchmark that has gotten more attention since Trump returned to the White House.

The index is currently at one of its highest levels in its 40-year history, below its highest-ever reading at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but above the level seen during most of the first Trump administration.

economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() We will achieve terror-free Türkiye: Erdoğan

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

    'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

  2. Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

    Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

  3. Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

    Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

  4. Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

    Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

  5. Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia

    Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia
Recommended
Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Housing market expansion continues at slower pace
Underwater firing test of anti-ship missile Atmaca completed

Underwater firing test of anti-ship missile Atmaca completed
Central Bank to do whatever it takes to achieve inflation target: Governor

Central Bank to do whatever it takes to achieve inflation target: Governor
Argentines clash with police during anti-austerity protest

Argentines clash with police during anti-austerity protest
Struggling Intel names industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan as CEO

Struggling Intel names industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan as CEO
Merz bets on spending boost to revive ailing German economy

Merz bets on spending boost to revive ailing German economy
WORLD Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13 that Russia agrees in principle with the U.S. ceasefire proposal, but the terms need to be worked out. He emphasized that it should pave the way to lasting peace.
ECONOMY Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Home sales increased by 20 percent year-on-year in February, but the annual expansion in the housing market eased from the previous month’s 40 percent.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿