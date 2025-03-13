Argentines clash with police during anti-austerity protest

BUENOS AIRES
Argentine retirees and fans of several soccer teams clashed with police during a protest in front of Congress in the capital, Buenos Aires, against the economic policies implemented by the government of President Javier Milei .

What started as a peaceful demonstration escalated into violent clashes as police deployed water cannons, tear gas, and pellets against stone-throwing protesters.

For weeks, Buenos Aires retirees have held weekly protests demanding higher pensions, citing a precarious standard of living.

While previous demonstrations involved minor incidents, including tear gas use against the elderly, the protest on March 12 was unprecedented in scale.

The government of far-right President Javier Milei has championed a policy of public spending cuts since coming to power a year and a half ago.

Clashes erupted when a large group of Boca Juniors soccer fans, waving flags and chanting in support of the retirees, arrived.

In an unprecedented show of unity, fans from Boca Juniors, River Plate, and other Argentine soccer clubs joined pensioners who gather outside Congress every Wednesday to protest the government's austerity measures.

Surrounded by police, protesters chanted, “Don’t touch the elderly.” 

A resolution published on March 12  by Argentina's Ministry of Security bans anyone who engages in violent behavior, disrupts security, traffic, or public order from entering soccer stadiums.

This means that fans involved in Wednesday’s riots will be barred from attending their team’s games for a period set by the authorities.

