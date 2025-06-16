Renault boss Luca de Meo to step down, company says

Renault boss Luca de Meo to step down, company says

PARIS
Renault boss Luca de Meo to step down, company says

CEO of Renault group Luca De Meo delivers a speech during a Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi press conference to present the Alliance updates in Boulogne-Billancourt, on Dec. 6, 2023.

The head of French carmarker Renault, Luca de Meo, is to quit "to take on new challenges outside the automobile sector", the company has said. 

"After five years leading Renault Group, Luca de Meo has announced his decision to leave his position," said a company statement, adding that his departure would take effect on July 15.

According to Le Figaro newspaper, de Meo will become the new chief executive of French luxury group Kering, owner of Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent, Balenciaga and other premium brands.

Gucci sales fell by 23 percent last year, contributing to a sharp plunge in net profits to 1.13 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for the group.

The bad results for Gucci continued into the first quarter of this year, with another 24-percent sales slump compared to the same period last year.

As head of Renault, de Meo has been key to the carmaker's partnership with Japan's financially troubled Nissan, which has been under tension over the past couple of years.

Renault and Nissan said at the end of March they had revised their partnership to allow for a reduction in their cross-shareholdings from 15 percent to 10 percent, and other measures.

The two carmakers have been partners since 1999 when Renault rescued Nissan from bankruptcy. But numerous tensions emerged, particularly over Renault's greater holding in Nissan, and in 2023 the carmakers worked to rebalance their alliance.

Nissan announced last year thousands of job cuts after reporting a 93 percent plunge in first-half net profit, and it expects to post a loss of over $500 million for 2024.

Renault said last month it expected to book a 2.2-billion-euro hit in the first quarter due to Nissan's turnaround plan.

boss, steps down,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

    G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

  2. Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

    Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

  3. Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

    Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

  4. Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

    Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

  5. US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight

    US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight
Recommended
Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased
Auto industry’s production increases 1.7 percent in May

Auto industry’s production increases 1.7 percent in May
Current account balance posts $7.8 billion deficit in April

Current account balance posts $7.8 billion deficit in April
Budget produces 235 billion Turkish Liras surplus in May

Budget produces 235 billion Turkish Liras surplus in May
Retail sales surges 11.5 percent annually

Retail sales surges 11.5 percent annually
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improved, shows survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improved, shows survey
China factory output slumps in May as trade war pressures bit

China factory output slumps in May as trade war pressures bit
WORLD G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

The Group of Seven summit began in Canada on June 16 with world leaders scrambling to contain the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, with U.S. President Donald Trump reiterating his call for the two nations to start negotiating.
ECONOMY Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Transit fees for international vessels passing through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits will be increased by 15 percent to $5.83 per ton, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu has announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿