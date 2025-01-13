Remains of Roman-era military game unearthed

Remains of Roman-era military game unearthed

KARABÜK
Remains of Roman-era military game unearthed

Excavations in the ancient city of Hadrianopolis in the northern province of Karabük have uncovered two bone game pieces.

 

Works led by Ersin Çelikbaş from the archaeology department at Karabük University, are ongoing in the ancient city which was occupied during the late Chalcolithic, Roman and Early Byzantine periods.

 

Mosaics depicting animals were found on the floors of all uncovered structures, earning the ancient city the nickname "Zeugma of the Black Sea."

 

So far, excavations have uncovered structures, including baths, churches, tombs, an inner castle, a fountain, city walls, a villa and religious sites.

 

Recently uncovered were bone game pieces believed to belong to a 5th-century military strategy game.

 

Çelikbaş told Anadolu that important discoveries have been made during excavations under the Heritage for Future project of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

 

He said his project recently found two game pieces. "These bone objects are lentil-shaped and disk-shaped. One stone has a four-armed symbol, while the other has an eight-armed symbol. These symbols actually indicate that the stones could be game pieces," he said.

 

The archeologist explained that games were played with bone pieces.

 

"The discovery of strategy games in Hadrianopolis further solidifies the presence of a military unit here, as it is known that bone pieces were used to play ancient strategy games such as Ludus Latrunculi and Doudecim Scripta," he said.

 

Celikbas noted that strategy games were common in ancient Anatolian cities and enjoyed by soldiers, and their discovery supports the idea of a long-standing military presence in Hadrianopolis.

 

"The presence of a Roman headquarters and a Roman unit in Hadrianopolis from the 2nd to the 5th century A.D., as well as the existence of the Roman Fortress, are clearly supported by these findings," the archeologist underlined.

 

Emphasizing that some of the game pieces once enjoyed in ancient times have survived to the present day, he said, "These were games based on military strategy. Today, we still see military strategy games being frequently played. Some of these are well-known games like checkers, Battleship and the digital game, Minesweeper.”

 

He added that the work continues, and his team expects to uncover more significant discoveries in 2025.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

    Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

  2. Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

    Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

  3. World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

    World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

  4. MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member

    MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member

  5. Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours

    Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours
Recommended
2nd Ceren Necipoğlu Istanbul Int’l Harp Festival kicks off

2nd Ceren Necipoğlu Istanbul Int’l Harp Festival kicks off
Lasers help archaeologists study ancient tattoos on Peruvian mummies

Lasers help archaeologists study ancient tattoos on Peruvian mummies
UK climate activists target Darwins grave with chalk

UK climate activists target Darwin's grave with chalk
Heidi Montag tops iTunes chart after losing house

Heidi Montag tops iTunes chart after losing house

Trabzon’s Monastery a venue for special moments

Trabzon’s Monastery a venue for special moments
Oscars push back nominations announcement amid wildfires

Oscars push back nominations announcement amid wildfires
Iconic ‘Ballet For Life’ comes to Türkiye

Iconic ‘Ballet For Life’ comes to Türkiye
WORLD Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met on Jan. 14 with his U.K. counterpart, Keir Starmer, securing a £12.3 billion ($15 billion) trade and investment package during a visit hailed as a "new era" in ties.
ECONOMY Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Türkiye’s export credit bank, Turkish Eximbank, provided financing of $7.8 billion in 2024, including $3.6 billion in sustainability-related supranational funds, the bank’s CEO Ali Güney told state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿