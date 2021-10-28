Reckless mistake kills e-scooter driver in Istanbul

A 40-year-old woman has died in a road accident when a public bus hit her as she rode an electric scooter in Istanbul’s Ümraniye district.

İlknur Akkaya, who was driving an e-scooter on Oct. 25, was thrown onto a busy road when the door of a car she passed by suddenly opened.

The woman abruptly fell in front of a public bus that was moving on the side lane.

Akkaya died in the hospital she was taken to despite all medical interventions.

The bus driver was detained after the accident but was released later while the driver of the car that opened the car door unsafely, identified only by initials R.Ö., was arrested.

A security camera footage has emerged later showing the moment of the accident.

Speaking to the press about the accident at Akkaya’s funeral, Hasan Demirci, the father of the deceased woman, stated that R.Ö. was at fault and that he wanted him to be sentenced.

“It is necessary to focus on the accident that took a young person’s life. My daughter survived the 1999 earthquake, but she became the victim of a traffic accident,” Demirci said.

