Ray-Ban Meta glasses help EssilorLuxottica boost sales

PARIS
EssilorLuxottica, the world's top maker of eyeglasses, said a tripling of sales of Ray-Ban Meta AI connected glasses helped drive increase in profits.

The group's revenue climbed by 5.5 percent to 14 billion euros ($16.2 billion) in the first half of the year, with net profit edging 1.6 percent higher to 1.4 billion euros.

EssilorLuxottica's chief executive Francesco Milleri said results showed the group is "keeping pace with our growth targets despite a volatile environment".

Like other European companies, the weak dollar impacted the company's performance in the North American region, nearly wiping out growth in the second quarter.

EssilorLuxottica said AI glasses gained momentum in the first half of the year, with Ray-Ban Meta more than tripling in revenue year-over-year. It also announced new AI-enabled Oakley glasses in June.

The Ray-Ban glasses, equipped with camera, headphones and microphones, allow wearers to prompt Meta's AI without opening their phone by saying "Hey Meta".

The company did not provide sales figures for the glasses or comment on the minority stake Meta has taken in it, which was disclosed earlier this month by Bloomberg.

The company is a leading manufacturer of corrective lenses as well as frames, having acquired the rights to manufacture eyewear for numerous luxury brands including Giorgio Armani, Burberry, Chanel, Dolce&Gabbana, Prada and Versace.

