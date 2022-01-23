Rare Botticelli under hammer

  • January 23 2022 11:54:00

Rare Botticelli under hammer

NEW YORK
Rare Botticelli under hammer

A rare Botticelli painting depicting Jesus Christ will go up for auction on Jan. 27 at Sotheby’s in New York, a year after a record $92 million was paid for a work by the Italian Renaissance master.

While the majority of works by Sandro Botticelli, such as the famous “Allegory of Spring” or “Birth of Venus,” are on display at the Uffizi gallery in Florence, pieces circulating in private collections are much rarer.

“In private hands, we reckon there’s only about five or so that we know out there,” Christopher Apostle, head of Sotheby’s Old Masters department, told AFP.

“Man of Sorrows,” on display to the public at the auction house in New York, is a portrait of Jesus against a black background. He is staring intently, a crown of thorns on his head and surrounded by angels. His hands are bound by ropes and scarred.

“This picture, it’s later in his life. It’s probably painted when he was in his late 50s,” around the 1500s, said Apostle.

“As someone gets older, they become more introspective, more metaphysical, more spiritual. And I think you see that very profoundly in this picture,” he said.

The well preserved painting had remained with the same family of art collectors, who split their time between Britain and Italy, since the mid 19th century, before being sold to its current owners in 1963 at auction for 10,000 pounds at Sotheby’s.

“That would have been a significant price at the time,” said Apostle.

The auction house has set its estimate at more than $40 million dollars.

In January 2021, a Botticelli painting entitled “Young Man Holding a Roundel” sold for $92.2 million dollars at auction in Sotheby’s in New York. It was a record at auction for the Italian painter, whose frescoes adorn the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican.

TURKEY Biggest problem with US is its support to YPG: Defense minister

Biggest problem with US is its support to YPG: Defense minister

MOST POPULAR

  1. More than 5,000 taxi drivers fined in Istanbul in 2021

    More than 5,000 taxi drivers fined in Istanbul in 2021

  2. Turkish Cypriots head to polls

    Turkish Cypriots head to polls

  3. Botaş lowers gas flow to industry, power stations

    Botaş lowers gas flow to industry, power stations

  4. Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

    Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

  5. Yet another femicide as issue remains rampant

    Yet another femicide as issue remains rampant
Recommended
Anatolian artifacts delivered to Turkish consulate in NY

Anatolian artifacts delivered to Turkish consulate in NY
Paris outdoor booksellers eager to turn page on COVID

Paris outdoor booksellers eager to turn page on COVID
Emma Thompson confronts nudity and ageing in Sundance sex worker comedy

Emma Thompson confronts nudity and ageing in Sundance sex worker comedy
Rare portraits of Turkish rulers sold for record price

Rare portraits of Turkish rulers sold for record price
Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya
Amazon’s untitled ’Lord of the Rings’ forges itself a name

Amazon’s untitled ’Lord of the Rings’ forges itself a name
WORLD German navy chief resigns following Ukraine comments

German navy chief resigns following Ukraine comments

The head of the German navy resigned late on Jan. 22 after coming under fire at home and abroad for comments he made on Ukraine and Russia.
ECONOMY Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewable generation, which includes wind, solar and bioenergy, has doubled in Turkey since 2017, and overtook hydropower for the first time, according to a report released by Britain-based think tank Ember.
SPORTS Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Week 23 action in the Turkish Süper Lig pits Galatasaray against Trabzonspor on Jan. 23, with both sides needing a victory, but for very different reasons.