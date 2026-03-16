Radar detector sales surge in Türkiye amid tougher traffic fines

ISTANBUL

The introduction of a new Turkish traffic law with much steeper fines for speeding has led to heightened demand for radar detectors, spurring a rapidly expanding illegal market on social networks and e-commerce platforms.

With prices typically ranging between 6,000 and 8,000 Turkish Liras ($135 to $180), the devices are promoted with slogans promising drivers early warnings about speed enforcement controls.

Advertisements also claim the devices act as “driving assistants” capable of analyzing nearby radar signals and notifying drivers in advance.

However, experts warn that many of these claims lack scientific backing.

Road and traffic safety specialist Mert İntepe said radar detectors are both legally prohibited and increasingly ineffective against modern speed enforcement technologies.

He noted that many devices either produce frequent false alarms or fail to detect speed monitoring equipment altogether.

“This can create a false sense of security among drivers who believe they can avoid enforcement, which poses a serious risk to road safety,” İntepe said.

The updated legislation revised penalties for speeding.

In residential areas, drivers exceeding the speed limit by 6 to 66 kilometers per hour or more face fines ranging from 2,000 to 30,000 liras ($45 to $680). Outside residential zones, exceeding the limit from 11 to 71 kilometers per hour or more carries similar penalties.

Under the new regulation, drivers found with devices designed to detect or warn about speed-measuring equipment also face an administrative fine of 185,000 liras ($4,188).