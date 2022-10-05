Public buildings to be opened in Varosha: Tatar

Public buildings to be opened in Varosha: Tatar

Hande Fırat - FAMAGUSTA
Public buildings to be opened in Varosha: Tatar

It was North Cyrpus’ right to open Varosha, which was a tourist area of Famagusta before 1974 and was abandoned until 2020, and the next step is to open the public institutions, North Cyprus leader Ersin Tatar has said in an exclusive interview.

“We waited 47 years for the deal, but the Greeks gave up every time,” Tatar told daily Hürriyet, noting that it was North Cyprus’ right to open the abandoned town, which was known as a ghost town.

The number of people visiting Maraş has exceeded 750,000, despite the pandemic, the president added.

“The next stage in Maraş may be the opening of public buildings, which are among the Greek and British buildings on the lands belonging to the Ottoman foundations.”

Noting that the second year of the town’s opening will be celebrated with a concert on Oct. 8, Tatar said, “The most beautiful beach in the world, there is no such anywhere else. I try to come often as I find peace here.”

A portion of the region, about 3.5 percent of the total area, was reopened in October 2020, with people welcomed daily to visit between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Maraş was abandoned after a 1984 U.N. Security Council resolution that said only original inhabitants could resettle in the town.

Entry was forbidden except for Turkish army personnel stationed in Turkish Cyprus.

Tatar also criticized Washington’s lifting of the arms embargo on Greek Cyprus, saying, “Türkiye, Greece and the U.K. are the guarantor countries in Cyprus. How is it possible for the Greek Cypriot to enter into different agreements?”

Describing the U.S. move as “unlawful,” Tatar said it is likely to increase the tension.

“To arm the island is to go beyond defense, it is siege and a challenge to Türkiye.”

If needed, Türkiye can make additional military reinforcements within an hour, the president added.

“Neither we nor Türkiye have eyes on the other side. All we want is to be able to continue our security in peace and tranquility.”

On Sept. 16, the U.S. totally lifted the arms embargo on Greek Cyprus for a year, which started in 1987, and partially lifted it two years ago.

Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades called the decision a “milestone.”

Ankara called on the U.S. to “reconsider the decision” and “pursue a balanced policy towards the two sides on the island.”

The U.S. State Department said the reason behind the decision was to “decrease the Russian influence on the region.”

According to the Greek Cypriot media, Anastasiades learned about the decision on a phone call with Blinken and then thanked U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, a prominent U.S.-Greek lobby figure, for his efforts on the decision.

Following the decision, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias tweeted, “I welcome and express my deep satisfaction for the decision of Blinken regarding the full lifting of the arms embargo by the U.S.”

TÜRKIYE Parliament begins legislating the social media law

Parliament begins legislating the social media law
MOST POPULAR

  1. Nomads’ way of life threatened by climate change

    Nomads’ way of life threatened by climate change

  2. PMI eases to 46.9 last month

    PMI eases to 46.9 last month

  3. Tourist season not over yet in Bodrum

    Tourist season not over yet in Bodrum

  4. Metro to Istanbul Airport to open in November

    Metro to Istanbul Airport to open in November

  5. 13,000-year-old buildings discovered in Mardin

    13,000-year-old buildings discovered in Mardin
Recommended
Parliament speaker holds high-level talks in Malaysia

Parliament speaker holds high-level talks in Malaysia
Türkiye condemns US for inclusion of Greek Cyprus in defense partnership program

Türkiye condemns US for inclusion of Greek Cyprus in defense partnership program
Fleeing Russians follow path of 1917 refugees to Istanbul

Fleeing Russians follow path of 1917 refugees to Istanbul
Zelensky’s office head visits Türkiye’s Baykar

Zelensky’s office head visits Türkiye’s Baykar
Türkiye, Libya sign hydrocarbon deal, Çavuşoğlu says

Türkiye, Libya sign hydrocarbon deal, Çavuşoğlu says
Turkish, US officials discuss Nordic states’ NATO bid

Turkish, US officials discuss Nordic states’ NATO bid
WORLD Ian deals blow to Florida’s teetering insurance sector

Ian deals blow to Florida’s teetering insurance sector

Daniel Kelly and his wife bought a 1977 doublewide mobile home in May for about $83,000 at Tropicana Sands, a community for people 55 and older in Fort Myers, Florida. But he ran into roadblocks when he tried to insure it.

ECONOMY RWE to ditch coal power by 2030

RWE to ditch coal power by 2030

German energy giant RWE brought forward its exit from coal power to 2030 on Tuesday amid fears the country’s plans to abandon fossil fuels are wobbling following the energy crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer Dilara Yücel will get in the ring on Oct. 7 in a boxing night event organized by the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) to compete with her Tanzanian rival, Grace Mwakameleye, for the world championship belt in the middleweight (69-kilo) category.