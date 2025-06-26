Protesters say Bezos' Venice wedding highlights growing inequality

Protesters say Bezos' Venice wedding highlights growing inequality

VENICE
Protesters say Bezos Venice wedding highlights growing inequality

Activists in Venice are protesting Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s star-studded wedding, calling it a symbol of rising global inequality and local neglect. The multi-day event has sparked criticism from over a dozen local groups under the banner “No Space for Bezos,” referencing both the wedding and Sanchez’s recent space flight.

Protesters, including housing advocates and environmental groups, unfurled anti-Bezos banners around the city. Greenpeace and British group “Everyone Hates Elon” joined the action, displaying a banner in St. Mark’s Square reading, “if you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax,” before police removed it.

Originally planning to block canals, activists shifted their main protest to a city march, claiming their efforts forced organizers to move the venue to the more secure Arsenale area. “We want it to be like a party, with music, to show the Venice we want,” said Federica Toninello from the Social Housing Assembly.

About 200 guests are expected, including Mick Jagger, Ivanka Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio.

While celebrity weddings are common in Venice — such as George Clooney’s in 2014 — critics say Bezos represents something different. “He is an ultra-billionaire who contributed to Trump’s re-election and global obscurantism,” said activist Tommaso Cacciari.

Protesters also cite Amazon’s labor practices, tax issues and Venice’s broader governance problems — especially tourism’s dominance over residents’ needs. Measures like the day-tripper tax, they argue, are ineffective in addressing core issues such as housing and public services.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May
LATEST NEWS

  1. Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

    Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

  2. Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes

    Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes

  3. After NATO deal, how far will EU go for trade peace with US

    After NATO deal, how far will EU go for trade peace with US

  4. Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine

    Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine

  5. Bursa to host Cultural Route Festival

    Bursa to host Cultural Route Festival
Recommended
Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine

Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine
Bursa to host Cultural Route Festival

Bursa to host Cultural Route Festival
Glastonbury Festival opens gates amid Kneecap controversy

Glastonbury Festival opens gates amid Kneecap controversy
Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film
Vast agora of Magnesia unearthed

Vast agora of Magnesia unearthed
Kaş, a diving paradise of the Mediterranean coastline

Kaş, a diving paradise of the Mediterranean coastline
Anna Wintour steps down as US Vogue editor after nearly 40 years

Anna Wintour steps down as US Vogue editor after nearly 40 years
WORLD Japan executes Twitter killer who murdered nine

Japan executes 'Twitter killer' who murdered nine

Japan on Friday executed a man dubbed the "Twitter killer" who murdered and dismembered nine people he met online, in the nation's first enactment of the death penalty since 2022.

ECONOMY Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

According to the latest data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), Türkiye’s crude steel production in May fell by 2.8 percent year-on-year, totaling 3.1 million metric tons.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿