Protesters say Bezos' Venice wedding highlights growing inequality

VENICE

Activists in Venice are protesting Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s star-studded wedding, calling it a symbol of rising global inequality and local neglect. The multi-day event has sparked criticism from over a dozen local groups under the banner “No Space for Bezos,” referencing both the wedding and Sanchez’s recent space flight.

Protesters, including housing advocates and environmental groups, unfurled anti-Bezos banners around the city. Greenpeace and British group “Everyone Hates Elon” joined the action, displaying a banner in St. Mark’s Square reading, “if you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax,” before police removed it.

Originally planning to block canals, activists shifted their main protest to a city march, claiming their efforts forced organizers to move the venue to the more secure Arsenale area. “We want it to be like a party, with music, to show the Venice we want,” said Federica Toninello from the Social Housing Assembly.

About 200 guests are expected, including Mick Jagger, Ivanka Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio.

While celebrity weddings are common in Venice — such as George Clooney’s in 2014 — critics say Bezos represents something different. “He is an ultra-billionaire who contributed to Trump’s re-election and global obscurantism,” said activist Tommaso Cacciari.

Protesters also cite Amazon’s labor practices, tax issues and Venice’s broader governance problems — especially tourism’s dominance over residents’ needs. Measures like the day-tripper tax, they argue, are ineffective in addressing core issues such as housing and public services.