Protesters call for return of teen involved in fatal Istanbul crash

Protesters call for return of teen involved in fatal Istanbul crash

ISTANBUL
Protesters call for return of teen involved in fatal Istanbul crash

Dozens of drivers have staged a protest dubbed a "justice convoy," calling on the 17-year-old who fled abroad after causing a fatal accident on March 1 to return to the country.

The teenager has been smuggled to the U.S. by his mother, a known writer, following the car crash that claimed one life and left several others injured in Istanbul.

The incident involved a group of five friends traveling on ATV-type vehicles when a luxury jeep collided with them. Oğuz Murat Avcı succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while four others remain hospitalized.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç then announced via X late on March 7 that Türkiye had sent a provisional arrest request for the extradition of both the mother and son to the U.S., where they were reported to have headed after leaving Egypt.

The family and friends of Acı also participated in the protest as the convoy of off-road vehicles passed by the residence where the teenage suspect lived before the incident, with honks and sirens blaring.

Arriving at the site of the accident, the group left flowers in the area.

"He was like a beloved elder brother to us. We've been living in agony for a week now. Our only wish is for them to come forward and surrender. We harbor no ill intentions. Let them come and face justice," said Burak Yıldırım, a friend of Acı.

With the incident sparking nationwide debate and criticism, writer Eylem Tok, the mother of the teenager, made a written statement saying, “My son has never the idea of running away from accusations. We will return and surrender to justice.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Greek diplomats foster positive atmosphere in Ankara talks

Turkish, Greek diplomats 'foster positive atmosphere' in Ankara talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Greek diplomats 'foster positive atmosphere' in Ankara talks

    Turkish, Greek diplomats 'foster positive atmosphere' in Ankara talks

  2. EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

    EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

  3. Hezbollah says launched over 100 rockets at Israeli positions

    Hezbollah says launched over 100 rockets at Israeli positions

  4. Sweeping judicial reform bill published in Official Gazette

    Sweeping judicial reform bill published in Official Gazette

  5. Venezuela's Maduro chosen as ruling party election candidate

    Venezuela's Maduro chosen as ruling party election candidate
Recommended
Young Turkish swimmer gears up to cross Cook Strait

Young Turkish swimmer gears up to cross Cook Strait
New sightseeing train completes promotional run in Black Sea Region

New sightseeing train completes promotional run in Black Sea Region
Lost martyrs’ cemetery from Gallipoli campaign located

Lost martyrs’ cemetery from Gallipoli campaign located
New project launched to expand tourism year-round

New project launched to expand tourism year-round
İzmir taxi drivers killer sentenced to life in prison

İzmir taxi driver's killer sentenced to life in prison
Earthquake zone ready for local polls, says watchdog head

Earthquake zone ready for local polls, says watchdog head
WORLD EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

The EU's executive arm will on Tuesday recommend that member states open formal membership talks with Bosnia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced.
ECONOMY Auto industry’s production rises 19 percent in February

Auto industry’s production rises 19 percent in February

The Turkish auto industry produced more than 133,000 vehicles in February, marking a strong 19.2 percent increase from a year ago, after output declined by 3 percent in the previous month.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿